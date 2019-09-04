Log in
John W. Blenke Joins The Aliera Companies Board of Directors

09/04/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

Corporate lawyer brings more than 35 years of experience in regulatory compliance, corporate governance and finance to company’s leadership team

The Aliera Companies, a holding and management company that provides human resources, payroll, training, compliance, and accounting services for its newly-created subsidiaries, today announced John W. Blenke has joined its board of directors.

Blenke is an attorney with more than 35 years of corporate legal experience, providing counsel for a wide range of internal and external matters. He has deep knowledge of issues involving corporate governance, financial compliance, and public company matters related to mergers and acquisitions, securities, litigation, information security, and general risk management.

“We oversee a complex, geographically diverse business model and John brings a skillset that aligns perfectly with that paradigm,” said Chase Moses, president of The Aliera Companies. “I am gratified he has joined our team and certain he will be tremendously helpful in assuring the company’s governance and compliance matters are consistent with regulatory requirements.”

Blenke currently serves as a consultant for several fintech, insurance and healthcare enterprises, building on a career spanning 40 years. Most recently, he was executive vice president and corporate general counsel for consumer information technology giant TransUnion, which he served for more than 15 years. Prior to his work with TransUnion, Blenke was vice president of corporate law for the global financial services firm Household International for 15 years.

He earned his undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Minnesota and his Juris Doctorate in banking, corporate finance and securities law from the DePaul University College of Law.

About The Aliera Companies
Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., The Aliera Companies supports multiple wholly-owned subsidiaries with a combination of services dedicated to providing innovative solutions that simplify the complexities of, and redefine, the healthcare experience. The flexible structure and strong management afford each business the opportunity to scale quickly, diversify and grow. The company employs more than 400, with operations in Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago. For more information, visit www.alieracompanies.com.


© Business Wire 2019
