John Warren, founder and chairman of Greenville-based Lima One Capital, has sold his majority ownership stake in the company to current minority partners. Warren founded Lima One in 2011 and has grown the company to more than 300 full and part-time employees around the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005632/en/

John Warren sells stake in Lima One Capital. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under Warren’s leadership at Lima One, the company doubled in growth for four straight years and grew its headquarters in Greenville to more than 160 full-time employees.

“It has been a true honor to lead Lima One Capital. This company is filled with incredible men and women who work hard every day to serve our customers. While it is bittersweet to leave the company, I am proud of everything we have accomplished from right here in Greenville. Lima One has a very bright future ahead of it,” Warren said.

Lima One Capital’s headquarters and leadership team will remain in Greenville. All current jobs located in Greenville will remain in the city.

“Lima One has been a critical part of Greenville’s success over the past ten years. When leaders like John choose to build their headquarters right here in Greenville, it shows other business leaders the benefits of locating their companies in the Upstate,” said Knox White, mayor of Greenville.

Lima One’s CEO Jeff Tennyson, who joined the company in 2018 when Warren ran for governor of South Carolina, said, “While we will miss John day-to-day and the meaningful impact he has had on Lima One’s success, our management team remains fully in place, and we’re well positioned to continue our growth and success. The FixNFlip and rental investor markets continue to expand, and with our innovative products, strong customer experience and great people here in Greenville, Lima One has a terrific future ahead as a national lender.”

In 2014, Lima One was recognized as the Fastest Growing Company in South Carolina and was named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina in 2016. Lima One has raised billions of dollars from institutional investors and is on pace to originate $1.25 billion in 2019.

“It is hard to overstate the positive impact Lima One has had on Greenville and the Upstate. Over the past ten years, Lima One has brought high-quality, high-paying jobs to the city and improved our entire city’s quality of life,” said John Uprichard, founder and CEO of Find Great People, an executive search firm and staffing company based in Greenville. “Lima One and John Warren have been great for our city and our region.”

For the opportunity to interview John Warren, contact Jeff Dezen at jeffd@jdpr.com or phone 864.233.3776, ext. 11.

About John Warren

Born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, John Warren is a successful entrepreneur, businessman, and community leader. Warren is the founder and former chairman and CEO of Lima One Capital, a specialty mortgage finance company that is one of the largest lenders for residential real estate investors and homebuilders in the country. Prior to founding Lima One, Warren served in the Marine Corps as an infantry officer and deployed twice. Warren and his wife Courtney live with their three children in Greenville. Full biography attached.

About Lima One

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Lima One Capital is a specialty mortgage finance company, founded by Marines, that specializes in providing customized real estate loans to real estate investors across the nation. Lima One's core loan products are Rental30, a 30-year, fixed-rate, fully-amortizing loan for purchasing or refinancing residential rental properties; FixNFlip, a 13-month bridge loan for investors who are buying, renovating, and selling properties; and a Multifamily bridge program for the purchase or refinance of 5+ unit multifamily properties. For more information, visit limaone.com or contact Robert Neely, Director of Marketing, at 864-248-6066.

JOHN WARREN BIOGRAPHY

Born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, John Warren is a successful entrepreneur, businessman, and community leader. Warren is the founder and former chairman and CEO of Lima One Capital, a specialty mortgage finance company that is one of the largest lenders for residential real estate investors and homebuilders in the country. Lima One has been recognized as the Fastest Growing Company, one of the Best Places to Work, and the Most Ethical Company in South Carolina. While at Lima One, Warren was also a principal in the largest bulk sale of single-family homes in the country, selling over 1,400 rental properties in Atlanta to Blackstone Group LP (BX) for more than $100M.

Prior to founding Lima One, John served four years on active duty as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps. In March of 2006, he deployed with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines to Ramadi, Iraq where he spent seven months conducting combat operations against insurgent forces. While deployed, he was decorated for “valor” and “heroic achievement” as he “led a counter attack against insurgents attacking Observation Post Virginia.” In total, he led over 300 combat missions and left the Marine Corps with the rank of captain. He speaks regularly on foreign policy, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

In 2018, Warren ran for governor of South Carolina, reaching the runoff in the Republican primary. He ran a positive, solutions-oriented campaign that focused on limited government, reforming broken government systems, and empowering taxpayers.

Warren graduated from Washington and Lee University and later earned a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Warren’s civic involvement includes active membership in Young President’s Organization (YPO). He lives in Greenville with his wife Courtney and three children and is a member of Downtown Presbyterian Church.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005632/en/