John Wayne Airport Welcomes New Fuel-Efficient, Quieter Aircraft: Delta Replacing B717-200 with Airbus A220-100 (09/30/2019)

Beginning October 1, Delta Air Lines will fly the fuel-efficient, quieter Airbus A220-100 aircraft on its five daily nonstops between John Wayne Airport (JWA) and Salt Lake City. In addition to improved fuel efficiency, the A220-100 has a higher climb rate and a quieter engine than the B717-200 aircraft it replaces. more

John Wayne Airport will embark on a multi-year project to replace compressed natural gas (CNG) powered vehicles with electric zero emission vehicles, funded in part by the Airport Zero Emissions Vehicle and Infrastructure Pilot Program (ZEV) administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The $2.1 million grant will provide 80% funding for the purchase of three zero emission shuttle buses, charging equipment, and infrastructure modifications. more

A new exhibition featuring commemorative artwork, posters, hockey jerseys, and memorabilia celebrating the Anaheim Ducks 25th Anniversary andchroniclingthe history of theOrange County franchiseis on display at John Wayne Airport. Ticketed passengers can view the exhibit through December 2019. more

Airline passenger traffic at John Wayne Airport decreased in July 2019 as compared with July 2018. In July 2019, the Airport served 946,111 passengers, a decrease of 4.5% when compared with the July 2018 passenger traffic count of 991,003. more