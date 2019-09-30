Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John Wayne Airport Welcomes New Fuel-Efficient, Quieter Aircraft: Delta Replacing B717-200 with Airbus A220-100 (09/30/2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

  • Beginning October 1, Delta Air Lines will fly the fuel-efficient, quieter Airbus A220-100 aircraft on its five daily nonstops between John Wayne Airport (JWA) and Salt Lake City. In addition to improved fuel efficiency, the A220-100 has a higher climb rate and a quieter engine than the B717-200 aircraft it replaces. more

  • John Wayne Airport will embark on a multi-year project to replace compressed natural gas (CNG) powered vehicles with electric zero emission vehicles, funded in part by the Airport Zero Emissions Vehicle and Infrastructure Pilot Program (ZEV) administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The $2.1 million grant will provide 80% funding for the purchase of three zero emission shuttle buses, charging equipment, and infrastructure modifications. more

  • A new exhibition featuring commemorative artwork, posters, hockey jerseys, and memorabilia celebrating the Anaheim Ducks 25th Anniversary andchroniclingthe history of theOrange County franchiseis on display at John Wayne Airport. Ticketed passengers can view the exhibit through December 2019. more

  • Airline passenger traffic at John Wayne Airport decreased in July 2019 as compared with July 2018. In July 2019, the Airport served 946,111 passengers, a decrease of 4.5% when compared with the July 2018 passenger traffic count of 991,003. more

  • Calling all Orange County-related visual artists! John Wayne Airport (JWA) invites local artists to apply for solo-style exhibition slots in the JWA Community Focus Space (CFS) program's monthly exhibition calendar with exhibition slots opening December 17, 2020. Join the many talented artists who have showcased their artwork to elevate the overall Airport guest experience! more

Disclaimer

John Wayne Airport published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 20:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pForever 21 closing stores in bankruptcy filing shows limits to fast fashion
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10pNew York City Apartment Prices Hit Four-Year Low
DJ
05:08pUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : 30 September 2019 DPRK reports ‘little progress' since historic June 2018 summit with US
PU
05:06pForever 21 closing stores in bankruptcy filing shows limits to fast fashion
RE
05:02pStocks inch higher as investors downplay escalating trade war
RE
05:02pGlobal stocks stalled in third quarter as bonds boom and dollar zooms
RE
05:01pUtilities Flat as Traders Hedge on Treasurys View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:00pCommunications Services Up as Value Rotation Slows -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil falls, Brent posts biggest quarterly drop this year on demand fears
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Forever 21, VW, Credit Suisse, Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group