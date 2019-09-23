Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John Wayne Airport : to Implement Zero Emissions Vehicles (09/23/2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

  • John Wayne Airport will embark on a multi-year project to replace compressed natural gas (CNG) powered vehicles with electric zero emission vehicles, funded in part by the Airport Zero Emissions Vehicle and Infrastructure Pilot Program (ZEV) administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The $2.1 million grant will provide 80% funding for the purchase of three zero emission shuttle buses, charging equipment, and infrastructure modifications. more

  • A new exhibition featuring commemorative artwork, posters, hockey jerseys, and memorabilia celebrating the Anaheim Ducks 25th Anniversary andchroniclingthe history of theOrange County franchiseis on display at John Wayne Airport. Ticketed passengers can view the exhibit through December 2019. more

  • Airline passenger traffic at John Wayne Airport decreased in July 2019 as compared with July 2018. In July 2019, the Airport served 946,111 passengers, a decrease of 4.5% when compared with the July 2018 passenger traffic count of 991,003. more

  • Calling all Orange County-related visual artists! John Wayne Airport (JWA) invites local artists to apply for solo-style exhibition slots in the JWA Community Focus Space (CFS) program's monthly exhibition calendar with exhibition slots opening December 17, 2020. Join the many talented artists who have showcased their artwork to elevate the overall Airport guest experience! more

  • After being diagnosed with breast cancer, artist Crystal Maes found comfort through painting vivid still-life images of lemons as a representation of the emotional and physical challenges she encountered while conquering the disease. Maes' artwork is on display in the JWA Community Focus Space from September 17 through October 17, 2019, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. more

Disclaimer

John Wayne Airport published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13pCanada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO
RE
10:13pTIMELINE : Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case
RE
10:13pVivendi steps up legal fight after keeping Mediaset stake
RE
10:13pGM-UAW contract talks focus on temp workers
RE
10:11pROBERT STEWART : Ex-Wall Street banker Sean Stewart guilty in second insider trading trial
RE
10:10pU.S. court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules
RE
10:10pHonda to cease diesel vehicle sales in Europe by 2021
RE
10:07pOil eases as global demand concerns return, overshadowing Saudi supply doubts
RE
10:06pEuropean business group warns of China economic stagnation if SOEs not reined in
RE
09:59pHonda to cease diesel vehicle sales in Europe by 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
3SERCO GROUP PLC : SERCO : Portrait to honour fallen Victoria Cross hero
4TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group