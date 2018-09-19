John Wiley & Sons : Analysis Finds HPV Vaccine Safe

Infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) can cause certain cancers in women and men, but HPV vaccines are highly effective in preventing infection with oncogenic HPV types. A new British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology review of post-licensure data did not identify any new or unexpected safety concerns of the bivalent HPV vaccine.

The authors analyzed reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Systems (VAERS) following bivalent HPV vaccination from 2009-2017. While most HPV vaccine used in the United States during this period was quadrivalent HPV vaccine, 720,000 doses of bivalent HPV vaccine were distributed. VAERS received 241 adverse event reports after bivalent HPV vaccine; 95.8 percent of reports were classified as non-serious.

The findings should provide reassurance to patients, parents, and healthcare providers.

'Bivalent HPV vaccine is used in more than 134 countries around the world. This review provides additional evidence that bivalent HPV vaccine is safe, and that most adverse reactions are mild and resolve quickly on their own,' said lead author Tiffany Suragh, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in Atlanta.

Peer Reviewed, Retrospective Study, Human

AdditonalInformation:

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bcp.13736



About Journal:

Published on behalf of the British Pharmacological Society, the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology contains papers and reports on all aspects of drug action in humans: review articles, mini review articles, original papers, commentaries, editorials and letters. The Journal enjoys a wide readership, bridging the gap between the medical profession, clinical research and the pharmaceutical industry. It also publishes research on new methods, new drugs and new approaches to treatment.

About Wiley:

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.