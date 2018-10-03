Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Analysis of Published Studies Links Processed Meat Consumption to Higher Breast Cancer Risk

10/03/2018 | 06:23am CEST

Studies on red and processed meat consumption with breast cancer risk have generated inconsistent results. An International Journal of Cancer analysis has now examined all published studies on the topic.

Comparing the highest to the lowest category in the 15 studies included in the analysis, processed meat consumption was associated with a 9% higher breast cancer risk. Investigators did not observe a significant association between red (unprocessed) meat intake and risk of breast cancer.

Two studies evaluated the association between red meat and breast cancer stratified by patients' genotypes regarding N-acetyltransferase 2 acetylator. (Differences in activity of this enzyme are thought to modify the carcinogenic effect of meat.) The researchers did not observe any association among patients with either fast or slow N-acetyltransferase 2 acetylators.

'Previous works linked increased risk of some types of cancer to higher processed meat intake, and this recent meta-analysis suggests that processed meat consumption may also increase breast cancer risk. Therefore, cutting down processed meat seems beneficial for the prevention of breast cancer.' said lead author Dr. Maryam Farvid, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Additional Information

Link to Study (upon publication): https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijc.31848

About Journal

The International Journal of Cancer (IJC) is the official journal of the Union for International Cancer Control-UICC; it appears twice a month. IJC invites submission of manuscripts under a broad scope of topics relevant to experimental and clinical cancer research and publishes original Research Articles and Short Reports under the following categories:

  • Cancer Epidemiology
  • Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics
  • Infectious Causes of Cancer
  • Molecular Cancer Biology
  • Tumor Immunology and Microenvironment
  • Tumor Markers and Signatures
  • Cancer Therapy and Prevention

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 04:22:06 UTC
