John Wiley & Sons : Annual Scientific Symposium Lower Mekong Initiative Young Scientist Program

Ho Chi Minh City, December 13, 2018 - The U.S. Department of State Lower Mekong Initiative's (LMI) Young Scientist Program opened its first annual symposium at the Lotte Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. The Symposium is designed to present collaborative research to improve the sustainability of water, energy and environmental resources in the Mekong region. The event was attended by over 80 researchers and scientists representing a wide range of participants from academia, industry, government and environmental advocacy groups from the U.S. and the five Lower Mekong countries, including Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Through the Lower Mekong Initiative, the United States and the LMI countries promote equitable, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth through education, science, and the environment. The LMI Young Scientist program supports the region's young scientists as they develop solutions to transboundary challenges along the Mekong River. Launched in 2018 by implementing partner Arizona State University, the Lower Mekong Young Scientist Program's objective is to create a research community of practice annually targeting 30 young researchers across the LMI countries to develop capacity for joint research projects through workshops, networking events, and this annual symposium to encourage the sharing of scientific knowledge, ideas and experiences, including authorship of peer reviewed research papers.

'Through the Lower Mekong Initiative Young Scientist Program, we are building a network of scientists who devise innovative solutions to cross-border environmental challenges faced by the countries of the Mekong region.' said Tim Liston, Deputy Consul General, U.S. Consulate, Ho Chi Minh City.

One of the key outcomes of the LMI Young Scientist program is to develop a community of practice of researchers and scientists to collaborate on applied research projects to solve challenges in the Lower Mekong region. At the event, the publishing company John Wiley & Sons, a partner of the LMI Young Scientist Program, introduced the Wiley Researcher Academy (WRA), an online platform designed to deliver training on writing and publishing across the entire global research community. All selected LMI Young Scientists will complete this program to increase their research outputs and submissions to quality, peer-reviewed journals.

One highlight to the Symposia was presentations and posters from the first cohort of Young Scientists showcasing their academic research projects, as well as their innovative solutions to community-based projects. These applied projects include: an Eco-Floating Farming System for Tonle Sap Lake in Cambodia; An Energy Warning System for the Smart Electric Meter; a Play Pump- Water Filtration System for Schools in Rural Areas; and Unit Process Wetlands for Aquaculture Wastewater Treatment at Household Level in the Mekong Delta.

The Annual Scientific Symposium is a component of the LMI Young Scientist Program, which goals are to create opportunities for collaboration, joint research, workshops and symposiums to encourage the sharing of scientific knowledge, ideas and experience, including authorship of peer reviewed research papers. The program is implemented by Arizona State University and sponsored by the US. Department of State.

Ben Townsend, VP - Global Library Sales EMEA ＆ APAC at Wiley says, 'We're really excited to support the LMI Young Scientist program through the introduction of the Wiley Researcher Academy, specifically designed to help early career researchers realise their potential as published authors of highimpact scholarly content. The publishing knowledge and expertise that Wiley has to offer will now be easily accessed and enjoyed by scientists from across the Lower Mekong region, and ultimately help them improve and disseminate the published results of their scientific research.'

About Lower Mekong Initiative

The Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI), established in 2009 by the United States and the countries of Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Viet Nam, promotes equitable, sustainable, and inclusive growth in the Mekong Region. LMI uses capacity building programs to help Mekong country governments and people effectively tackle trans-boundary development challenges.

Arizona State University

Arizona State University has been ranked three consecutive years as the #1 Most Innovative University in America by U.S. News & World Report. With over 100,000 students, ASU is a comprehensive public research university, measured not by whom we exclude, but rather by whom we include and how they succeed; advancing research and discovery of public value; and assuming fundamental responsibility for the economic, social, cultural and overall health of the communities it serves. More than a decade ago, ASU set forth a new and ambitious trajectory to become a comprehensive knowledge enterprise dedicated to the simultaneous pursuit of excellence, broad access to quality education, and meaningful societal impact. From that point forward and founded on a vision for a new 'gold standard' all of its energy, creativity, and manpower have been brought to bear on the design of a uniquely adaptive and transdisciplinary university committed to producing master learners.

About John Wiley & Sons

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.