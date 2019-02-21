John Wiley & Sons : Being Overweight in Adolescence May Increase Kidney Cancer Risk Later in Life

Being overweight has been linked with a higher risk of developing a form of kidney cancer called renal cell carcinoma (RCC) among adults, but it's unclear if this risk is present during adolescence. In an International Journal of Cancer study of adolescents who were followed for 37 years, researchers observed a trend for higher RCC risk with increasing body mass index during adolescence, where one-unit increase in body mass index conferred a six percent increased risk of RCC.

The study included 238,788 Swedish men who underwent mandatory military conscription assessment between 1969 and 1976 at an average age of 18.5 years. Over the next 37 years, 266 men were diagnosed with RCC.

'This is, to our knowledge, one of the first studies to show that overweight and obesity in adolescence, in a large cohort, is associated with a substantially increased risk of developing renal cancer later in life,' said co-author Dr. Pernilla Sundqvist, of University Hospital Örebro, in Sweden. 'New data supporting a link between adolescent overweight/obesity-alone and in combination with low physical working capacity-and renal cancer adds further important evidence supporting the implementation of early interventions within the rapidly growing group of overweight and obese teenagers.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ijc.32147

About Journal

The International Journal of Cancer (IJC) is the official journal of the Union for International Cancer Control-UICC; it appears twice a month. IJC invites submission of manuscripts under a broad scope of topics relevant to experimental and clinical cancer research and publishes original Research Articles and Short Reports under the following categories: Cancer Epidemiology

Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics

Infectious Causes of Cancer

Molecular Cancer Biology

Tumor Immunology and Microenvironment

Tumor Markers and Signatures

Cancer Therapy and Prevention About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.