Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Being Overweight in Adolescence May Increase Kidney Cancer Risk Later in Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:31am EST

Being overweight has been linked with a higher risk of developing a form of kidney cancer called renal cell carcinoma (RCC) among adults, but it's unclear if this risk is present during adolescence. In an International Journal of Cancer study of adolescents who were followed for 37 years, researchers observed a trend for higher RCC risk with increasing body mass index during adolescence, where one-unit increase in body mass index conferred a six percent increased risk of RCC.

The study included 238,788 Swedish men who underwent mandatory military conscription assessment between 1969 and 1976 at an average age of 18.5 years. Over the next 37 years, 266 men were diagnosed with RCC.

'This is, to our knowledge, one of the first studies to show that overweight and obesity in adolescence, in a large cohort, is associated with a substantially increased risk of developing renal cancer later in life,' said co-author Dr. Pernilla Sundqvist, of University Hospital Örebro, in Sweden. 'New data supporting a link between adolescent overweight/obesity-alone and in combination with low physical working capacity-and renal cancer adds further important evidence supporting the implementation of early interventions within the rapidly growing group of overweight and obese teenagers.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ijc.32147

About Journal

The International Journal of Cancer (IJC) is the official journal of the Union for International Cancer Control-UICC; it appears twice a month. IJC invites submission of manuscripts under a broad scope of topics relevant to experimental and clinical cancer research and publishes original Research Articles and Short Reports under the following categories:

  • Cancer Epidemiology
  • Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics
  • Infectious Causes of Cancer
  • Molecular Cancer Biology
  • Tumor Immunology and Microenvironment
  • Tumor Markers and Signatures
  • Cancer Therapy and Prevention

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aSK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants
RE
01:25aREPSOL : Venezuela gets fuel from Russia, Europe but the bill soars
RE
01:25aINDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS presents preliminary figures: Sales revenues climb to EUR 1.71 billion
EQ
01:23aAXA : Insurer AXA reports lower 2018 net profit after IPO costs and natural disasters
RE
01:22aACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, to invest in new hospitality services
RE
01:18aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Shareholders Call for Inquiry via Dutch Court
DJ
01:16aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 40 KB
PU
01:16aMARUBENI : Awarded Combined-Cycle Power Plant Project in Taiwan
PU
01:15aHEIJMANS ANNUAL RESULTS 2018 : positive result across the board
GL
01:14aSWEDBANK : Information insufficient to respond to media accusations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil ticks over near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown applies brakes
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G -- at nearly $2,000
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.