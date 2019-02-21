Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Can Smoking Cessation Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:31am EST

In an Arthritis Care & Research analysis of 230,732 women, those who quit smoking many years ago had a lower risk of a certain form of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) compared with women who recently quit.

In the analysis, which included information from two large prospective cohorts with up to 38 years of follow-up, the risk of seropositive RA-when patients have antibodies in their blood that help identify the disease-was reduced by 37 percent for those who sustained smoking cessation for 30 or more years compared with those who recently quit smoking. Patients who have seropositive RA tend to have a more severe disease course with more joint deformities, disability, and inflammation outside of the joints. There was no association of smoking with seronegative RA, suggesting a different pathogenesis than seropositive RA.

'Our study is one of the first to show that a behavior change of prolonged smoking cessation may actually delay or even prevent the onset of seropositive RA, suggesting lifestyle changes may modify risk for development of a systemic rheumatic disease,' said senior author Dr. Jeffrey Sparks, of Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/acr.23837

About Journal

Arthritis Care & Research, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology and the Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (a division of the College), is a peer-reviewed publication that publishes original research, review articles, and editorials that promote excellence in the clinical practice of rheumatology. Relevant to the care of individuals with rheumatic diseases, major topics are evidence-based practice studies, clinical problems, practice guidelines, educational, social, and public health issues, health economics, health care policy, and future trends in rheumatology practice.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aINDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS presents preliminary figures: Sales revenues climb to EUR 1.71 billion
EQ
01:23aAXA : Insurer AXA reports lower 2018 net profit after IPO costs and natural disasters
RE
01:22aACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, to invest in new hospitality services
RE
01:18aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Shareholders Call for Inquiry via Dutch Court
DJ
01:16aSK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants
RE
01:16aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 40 KB
PU
01:16aMARUBENI : Awarded Combined-Cycle Power Plant Project in Taiwan
PU
01:15aHEIJMANS ANNUAL RESULTS 2018 : positive result across the board
GL
01:14aSWEDBANK : Information insufficient to respond to media accusations
AQ
01:13aUBS GROU : to challenge 4.5bn fine after French tax trial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil ticks over near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown applies brakes
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G -- at nearly $2,000
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.