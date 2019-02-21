Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Certain Factors Linked with Higher Risk of Infection After Orthopaedic Surgery

02/21/2019 | 12:31am EST

In an International Wound Journal study of 4,818 older patients undergoing elective orthopaedic surgeries, five risk factors were linked with an increased risk of developing surgical site infections, including diabetes, morbid obesity, tobacco smoking, prolonged surgical duration, and lower serum albumin levels prior to surgery.

Among the 4,818 patients in the study, 74 patients developed surgical site infections within one year. Therefore, the overall incidence was 3.64 percent, with 0.4 percent for deep and 1. 1 percent for superficial infection.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/iwj.13096

About Journal

The International Wound Journal is uniquely placed to help improve the standards of care for patients and of professional practice internationally. It covers all aspects of prevention and treatment of wounds and associated skin conditions. By publishing the most clinically relevant and focused research, of the highest standard, within a peer-review process, International Wound Journal takes forward its mission to provide all professionals involved in wound care with the most important, relevant and applied research aimed at improving patient care, while continuing to foster partnership between industry, clinicians and researchers.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:30:09 UTC
