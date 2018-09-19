Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Chemicals Linked to Endocrine Disorder in Older Pet Cats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:13am CEST

New research suggests that there may be a link between higher levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the environment and higher levels of hyperthyroidism in pet cats as they age. The findings are published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.

PFAS are a family of more than 3,000 structures of highly fluorinated chemicals used in industrial processes and consumer products, such as protective coatings for carpets, furniture and apparel, paper coatings, insecticide formulations, and other items.

The study involved analyses of blood samples from older cats in Northern California. Investigators examined the animals' exposures to PFAS and compared PFAS levels between cats with and without hyperthyroidism, a very common endocrine disorder in senior cats.

'Our lab has been investigating PFAS for years. Cats can be good sentinels to examine body burdens of emerging pollutants, including PFAS,' said lead author Dr. Miaomiao Wang, of the California Environmental Protection Agency. 'The current study is only preliminary, however, and larger scale studies might be helpful to confirm our findings.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/etc.4239

About Journal

Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry is interdisciplinary in scope and integrates the fields of environmental toxicology; environmental, analytical, and molecular chemistry; ecology; physiology; biochemistry; microbiology; genetics; genomics; environmental engineering; chemical, environmental, and biological modeling; epidemiology; and earth sciences. ET&C seeks to publish papers describing original experimental or theoretical work that significantly advances understanding in the area of environmental toxicology, environmental chemistry and hazard/risk assessment. Emphasis is given to papers that enhance capabilities for the prediction, measurement, and assessment of the fate and effects of chemicals in the environment, rather than simply providing additional data. The scientific impact of papers is judged in terms of the breadth and depth of the findings and the expected influence on existing or future scientific practice. Methodological papers must make clear not only how the work differs from existing practice, but the significance of these differences to the field. Site-based research or monitoring must have regional or global implications beyond the particular site, such as evaluating processes, mechanisms, or theory under a natural environmental setting.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 04:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat and du will be 'out of business' if they don't invest in data - Dr Habib Al Mulla
AQ
06:58aDP WORLD : revamps Jebel Ali T1 forklift fleet
AQ
06:53aNETAPP : A First-Timer’s Guide to Attending Grace Hopper Celebration
PU
06:49aFutimmo To Be A Featured Startup at the 2018 Web Summit
AC
06:43aEXG : Update on Merger and Results of Meeting
PU
06:43aFINCANTIERI : Final closing date in relation to the exit offer by fincantieri oil & gas for the remaining vard shares
PU
06:38aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Category 1 Innovative Drug Benapenem Commenced Phase II Clinical Trial in China
PU
06:38aINPEX : Announces Change in Vice President(PDF 41KB)
PU
06:38aVARD : Extension Of Exit Offer Final Closing Date - Press Release
PU
06:26aAI funds set up to tackle future labor shortages
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
2TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Short Selling Pot Stocks is Getting Expensive
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
4TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
5BAYER : BAYER : Steps Up Legal Fight Over Weed Killer Blamed for Cancer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.