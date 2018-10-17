John Wiley & Sons : Childhood Abuse Linked to Increased Arthritis Risk in Adulthood

In a survey-based study of 21,889 adults in Canada, severe and/or frequent physical abuse during childhood and frequent childhood exposure to intimate partner violence were linked with higher risks or arthritis during adulthood arthritis, even after controlling for a range of factors. The findings are published in Arthritis Care & Research.

The link may be due to potentially enduring immune and metabolic abnormalities caused by severe childhood abuse that might play a role in the pathogenesis of arthritis.

'The link may be due to potentially enduring immune and metabolic abnormalities caused by severe childhood abuse that are similar to those that have been suggested might play a role in the pathogenesis of arthritis,' said lead author Dr. Elizabeth Badley of the Krembil Research Institute, University Health Network, Toronto. 'The link may also be an indicator of the role joint injury has in causing osteoarthritis, by far the most frequent type of arthritis.'

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr.23776

Arthritis Care & Research, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology and the Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (a division of the College), is a peer-reviewed publication that publishes original research, review articles, and editorials that promote excellence in the clinical practice of rheumatology. Relevant to the care of individuals with rheumatic diseases, major topics are evidence-based practice studies, clinical problems, practice guidelines, educational, social, and public health issues, health economics, health care policy, and future trends in rheumatology practice.

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.