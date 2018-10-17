Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Childhood Abuse Linked to Increased Arthritis Risk in Adulthood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 06:13am CEST

In a survey-based study of 21,889 adults in Canada, severe and/or frequent physical abuse during childhood and frequent childhood exposure to intimate partner violence were linked with higher risks or arthritis during adulthood arthritis, even after controlling for a range of factors. The findings are published in Arthritis Care & Research.

The link may be due to potentially enduring immune and metabolic abnormalities caused by severe childhood abuse that might play a role in the pathogenesis of arthritis.

'The link may be due to potentially enduring immune and metabolic abnormalities caused by severe childhood abuse that are similar to those that have been suggested might play a role in the pathogenesis of arthritis,' said lead author Dr. Elizabeth Badley of the Krembil Research Institute, University Health Network, Toronto. 'The link may also be an indicator of the role joint injury has in causing osteoarthritis, by far the most frequent type of arthritis.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr.23776

About Journal

Arthritis Care & Research, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology and the Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (a division of the College), is a peer-reviewed publication that publishes original research, review articles, and editorials that promote excellence in the clinical practice of rheumatology. Relevant to the care of individuals with rheumatic diseases, major topics are evidence-based practice studies, clinical problems, practice guidelines, educational, social, and public health issues, health economics, health care policy, and future trends in rheumatology practice.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:05aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG HOUSING MARKET REPORT EASTERN GERMANY 2018 : Attractive yields in Eastern Germany's mid-sized cities
EQ
07:05aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Consolidated revenues grow significantly by +104% to ca. EUR 389 million during the first nine months of 2018.
EQ
07:05aEVOTEC : And ferring form strategic research alliance in reproductive medicine and women's health
EQ
07:03aDIGI COM BHD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/09/2018
PU
07:02aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Latest SaaS Release Makes Security and Compliance Accessible to All Enterprises
BU
07:01aASML : reports EUR 2.8 billion sales in Q3, expects EUR 3 billion sales in Q4
AQ
07:01aROCHE : reports very strong growth in the first nine months of 2018
GL
07:01aSCHINDLER : Debuts Breakthrough Robotic System for Elevators
PR
07:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
07:01aGE Aviation Drives Innovation and Digital Continuity with Dassault Systèmes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : SoftBank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : wins appeal in battle with Xerox over scrapped merger
5BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.