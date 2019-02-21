John Wiley & Sons : Complex Medication Regimens Are Common—and Sometimes Dangerous—in Patients with Lung Disease

Patients with interstitial lung disease-a group of disorders causing progressive scarring of lung tissue-are often prescribed various medications that specifically target their disease and others that treat their symptoms. A new Respirology study found that patients often experience significant burden associated with the treatment and management of their illness, and some are at risk of experiencing drug-disease interactions, or adverse outcomes that arise after receiving a drug that exacerbates their disease.

Among the 214 patients in the study, more than two-thirds were taking five or more medications. The potential for experiencing drug-disease interactions was especially high for patients who were prescribed systemic corticosteroids.

'It's exciting that we now have treatments with better evidence for managing patients with interstitial lung disease; however, a holistic approach with careful evaluation prior to treatment initiation is important to minimize treatment complexity and complications,' said lead author Dr. Yet Khor, of Austin Health, in Australia.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/resp.13480

About Journal

Respirology is a journal of international standing, publishing peer-reviewed articles of scientific excellence in clinical and clinically-relevant experimental respiratory biology and disease. Fields of research include immunology, intensive and critical care, epidemiology, cell and molecular biology, pathology, pharmacology, physiology, paediatric respiratory medicine, clinical trials, interventional pulmonology and thoracic surgery. The Journal aims to encourage the international exchange of results and publishes papers in the following categories: Original Articles, Editorials, Reviews, and Correspondences. About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.