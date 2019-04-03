Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Counselors May Find that Focusing on the Human–Nature Connection May Help Clients

04/03/2019 | 12:32am EDT

The concept of 'ecowellness' encompasses a sense of appreciation, respect, and awe of nature that can contribute to holistic wellness. A new study described in the Journal of Humanistic Counseling examines the relationships between ecowellness measures and overall wellness among 749 participants aged 19-84 years.

Investigators found a number of strong relationships. As an example, feeling effective in or with nature and having a sense of environmental agency related to a person's ability to effectively work through challenging life events, inspire creativity, and maintain physical health.

Counselors might integrate the findings of this study by asking clients about aspects of ecowellness and helping them find ways to be in greater physical or mental contact with nature as part of their treatment plans.

'This study provides additional insight into the possible importance of helping clients identify nature-based activity through which they can feel effective and more whole, including making a positive difference on the planet,' said co-author Dr. Ryan F. Reese, of Oregon State University Cascades.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/johc.12089

About Journal

The Journal of Humanistic Counseling (JHC) is the official journal of the Association for Humanistic Counseling (AHC), a division of the American Counseling Association.

The Journal of Humanistic Counseling explores humanistic counseling and development and research and critical reviews emphasize innovative programs and practices to promote tolerance, nurture diversity, and uphold human rights.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:31:05 UTC
