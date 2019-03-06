Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Does Cognitive Function Affect Oral Health During Ageing?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:31am EST

In a Community Dentistry & Oral Epidemiology study, poor cognitive function in older adults was associated with poorer oral health and higher risk of tooth loss in later life.

The study included 4,416 UK adults aged 50 years or older whose cognitive function was assessed in 2002-2003. Participants then reported the number of teeth they had remaining and their general oral health status in 2014-2015.

When cognitive function score was categorized into quintiles, there was a clear gradient association between cognitive function and tooth loss. People in the lowest quintile reflecting poorer cognitive function had a 39 percent higher odds of tooth loss than those in the highest quintile. A similar magnitude and direction of association was evident between cognitive function and self-rated oral health.

'Our study suggested a close link between cognitive function and oral health in older adults,' said senior author Dr. Jianhua Wu, of the University of Leeds, in the UK. 'The findings indicate that an improvement in cognitive function could potentially improve oral health and reduce the risk of tooth loss in the ageing population.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/cdve.12452

About Journal

The aim of Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology is to serve as a forum for scientifically based information in community dentistry, with the intention of continually expanding the knowledge base in the field. The scope is therefore broad, ranging from original studies in epidemiology, behavioral sciences related to dentistry, and health services research through to methodological reports in program planning, implementation and evaluation. Reports dealing with people of all age groups are welcome.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40aWISR : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
12:40aFORTESCUE METALS : community grants program opens for application
PU
12:35aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Concludes Comprehensive Training Program for KPC Employees
PU
12:31aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence goes up a notch
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Timing of Medicare Loss May Affect Long-Term Success of Kidney Transplantation
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Knee Pain Not Linked with Activity Levels in Adults with Knee Osteoarthritis
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Many Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Experience Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Statins Linked to Higher Diabetes Risk
PU
12:31aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : New Findings May Help Guide Treatment of Patients with Asthma
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn pays bail, Tokyo court says, paving way for release on Wednesday
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J nasal spray gets U.S. approval as first new type of anti-depressan..
3FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
4DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
5WISR : Response to ASX Price Query
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.