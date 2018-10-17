Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Does Weight Loss Before Surgery Provide Benefits?

10/17/2018 | 06:13am CEST

For obese and overweight patients, it is common for various surgical procedures to be deferred until they have lost weight through diet and exercise. In a BJS (British Journal of Surgery) analysis of published studies, however, preoperative weight loss interventions were not associated with reductions in morbidity or mortality during and after surgery.

The findings suggest that modest weight loss may not provide enough health benefits to reduce risks during and after surgery in patients with clinically significant obesity.

'Our work highlights the importance of breaking the stigma associated with obese patients in healthcare. Lifestyle changes leading to weight loss have not shown a benefit in reducing the postoperative outcomes in these patients,' said lead author Dr. Marius Roman, of the University of Leicester, in the UK. 'We would like to thank the British Heart Foundation for supporting this work.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bjs.11001

About Journal

With an impact factor of 5.899, BJS is the premier surgical journal in Europe and one of the top six surgical periodicals in the world. Its international readership is reflected in the prestigious international Editorial Board, supported by a panel of over 1200 reviewers worldwide.

BJS features the very best in clinical and laboratory-based research on all aspects of general surgery and related topics. Developing areas such as minimally invasive therapy and interventional radiology are strongly represented.

The inclusion of Leading articles, Reviews and Original Articles means that the BJS offers an appropriate format for any length or type of submission. In addition there are abstracts from key meetings and correspondence.

BJS will be of interest not only to general surgeons, but also to specialty surgeons and those working in related fields.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:12:08 UTC
