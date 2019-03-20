Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Drinking Hot Tea Linked with Elevated Risk of Esophageal Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Previous studies have revealed a link between hot tea drinking and risk of esophageal cancer, but until now, no study has examined this association using prospectively and objectively measured tea drinking temperature. A new International Journal of Cancer study achieved this by following 50,045 individuals aged 40 to 75 years for a median of 10 years.

During follow-up, 317 new cases of esophageal cancer were identified. Compared with drinking less than 700 ml of tea per day at less than 60°C, drinking 700 ml per day or more at a higher temperature (60°C or higher) was associated with a 90 percent higher risk of esophageal cancer.

'Many people enjoy drinking tea, coffee, or other hot beverages. However, according to our report, drinking very hot tea can increase the risk of esophageal cancer, and it is therefore advisable to wait until hot beverages cool down before drinking,' said lead author Dr. Farhad Islami, of the American Cancer Society.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ijc.32220

About Journal

The International Journal of Cancer (IJC) is the official journal of the Union for International Cancer Control-UICC; it appears twice a month. IJC invites submission of manuscripts under a broad scope of topics relevant to experimental and clinical cancer research and publishes original Research Articles and Short Reports under the following categories:

  • Cancer Epidemiology
  • Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics
  • Infectious Causes of Cancer
  • Molecular Cancer Biology
  • Tumor Immunology and Microenvironment
  • Tumor Markers and Signatures
  • Cancer Therapy and Prevention

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aCITIC SECURITIES : CLSA's CEO joins chair in resigning as parent CITIC tightens control
RE
02:02aNRC : Henning olsen appointed new ceo of nrc group asa
AQ
02:02aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
02:01aNORDEA : Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea
AQ
02:01aSOLTEQ OYJ : Plc's annual report and financial statements 2018 have been published
AQ
02:01aINSR : Hans Petter Madsen appointed as CFO
AQ
02:01aNEXT BIOMETRICS : and WizCard to Enhance Biometric Smart Cards with Display Feature
AQ
02:01aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : WISePrint Solution Protects 3D Printing Industry Against Counterfeiting
GL
02:01aTECHNIPFMC : Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for the Equinor Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 Development
BU
02:00a2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE : landmark deal with AstraZeneca to support transition into a fully integrated oncology-focused biotech, strong clinical progress in lead assets
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Music hits low pitch after first earnings report exposes costs
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.