Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Eating Mushrooms May Help Lower Prostate Cancer Risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

A new study published in the International Journal of Cancer found an inverse relationship between mushroom consumption and the development of prostate cancer among middle-aged and elderly Japanese men, suggesting that regular mushroom intake might help to prevent prostate cancer.

A total of 36,499 men, aged 40 to 79 years who participated in the Miyagi Cohort Study in 1990 and in the Ohsaki Cohort Study in 1994 were followed for a median of 13.2 years. During follow-up, 3.3% of participants developed prostate cancer. Compared with mushroom consumption of less than once per week, consumption once or twice a week was associated with an 8% lower risk of prostate cancer and consumption three or more times per week was associated with a 17% lower risk.

'Since information on mushroom species was not collected, it is difficult to know
which specific mushroom(s) contributed to our findings. Also, the mechanism of the beneficial effects of mushrooms on prostate cancer remains uncertain,' said lead author Shu Zhang, PhD, of the Tohoku University School of Public Health, in Japan.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijc.32591

About Journal

The International Journal of Cancer (IJC) is the official journal of the Union for International Cancer Control-UICC; it appears twice a month. IJC invites submission of manuscripts under a broad scope of topics relevant to experimental and clinical cancer research and publishes original Research Articles and Short Reports under the following categories:

  • Cancer Epidemiology
  • Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics
  • Infectious Causes of Cancer
  • Molecular Cancer Biology
  • Tumor Immunology and Microenvironment
  • Tumor Markers and Signatures
  • Cancer Therapy and Prevention

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aMETRO BANK : Woodford, Metro Bank, Intu and Ted Baker kicked off FTSE 250 roster
AQ
01:22aCANACCORD GENUITY : Best of the brokers
AQ
01:22aRecession looms
AQ
01:22aPRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS NV : Biocartis announces H1 2019 results
AQ
01:22aFOLLI FOLLIE CMRCL MFG AND TECHCL : Restructuring fund Hilco circles troubled chain Links of London
AQ
01:22aOUTSIDE VOICE : Kerry Cesareo on Responsible Forest Management
PU
01:21aMEDIASET : Merger win for Mediaset after Vivendi dispute
AQ
01:21aDUNELM : income jumps on new shopper charm
AQ
01:21aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Tech giants are ahead in the battle for top talent
AQ
01:21aLIBERTY SIRIUS XM : New deal helps monza stay in formula one until 2024
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
5BHP GROUP PLC : Glencore's risk appetite dwindles, fuelling focus on safer regions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group