John Wiley & Sons : Erectile Dysfunction Associated with Lower Work Productivity in Men

08/07/2019 | 12:45am EDT

Erectile dysfunction (ED) was linked with loss of work productivity and with lower health-related quality of life in an International Journal of Clinical Practice study of more than 52,000 men from eight countries.

In the study of men aged 40 to 70 years in Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the overall ED prevalence was 49.7%, with Italy reporting the highest rate (54.7%). Men with ED reported significantly higher rates of staying home from work (7.1% versus 3.2%), working while sick (22.5% versus 10.1%), work productivity impairment (24.8% versus 11.2%), and activity impairment (28.6% versus 14.5%) than men without ED. They also had lower measures of health-related quality of life.

'This study shows that ED remains a prevalent concern, one that impacts work productivity and absenteeism,' said co-author Wing Yu Tang, of Pfizer Inc. 'Stemming from eight countries, the global coverage of the data also suggests that this issue is pervasive across geographies,' added senior author Tarek Hassan, also of Pfizer Inc.

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijcp.13384

International Journal of Clinical Practice is a general medical journal. IJCP gives special priority to work that has international appeal. IJCP has a subscription circulation extending to 40 different countries; its readership consists of clinicians and researchers. The journal's original, varied and independently peer-reviewed articles and features attract the interest of clinicians in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. Thanks to its inclusion in all major international indexing and abstracting systems, and its rapid publication times, International Journal of Clinical Practice is considered a priority journal by teaching hospitals and reference libraries all around the world.

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:44:01 UTC
