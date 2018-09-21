Log in
John Wiley & Sons : European Academy of Cancer Sciences Issues Position Paper to Improve Cancer Research and Care

09/21/2018

The European Academy of Cancer Sciences (EACS), an independent advisory body of medical specialists and researchers, has issued a position paper encouraging the European Union and its member states to formally launch a mission to boost and streamline cancer research. Published in Molecular Oncology, a journal of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, the goal is to increase the societal impact of research by decreasing cancer incidence, increasing cure rate, improving health-related quality of life, and developing cost-effective cancer prevention and therapeutic strategies.

Cancer is a group of complex diseases that places an increasingly heavy burden on society and healthcare systems. To address this challenge, the EU commission, national governments, research institutes, and hospitals must ensure that they coordinate their efforts. Significant advances can be made through an interactive continuum of cancer research, from innovative basic research to implementation and long-term follow-up of state-of-the-art evidence-based cancer care and prevention. This will require careful coordination between cancer research and healthcare across Europe through Comprehensive Cancer Centres. The position paper highlights specific areas where initiatives should be taken. The EACS emphasises the following 11 issues that will require further attention:

  • Support for high-quality basic and preclinical cancer research,
  • Creation of collaborative networks focussed on primary prevention,
  • Support for research in the area of early detection,
  • Support for translational research aimed at identifying new innovative therapeutic interventions,
  • Quality assurance of research environments and development of strategies to improve the infrastructures,
  • Establishment of collaborative networks with aligned diagnostic and treatment services,
  • Support for research that can assess the effectiveness of prevention, early detection, and clinical interventions,
  • Development of Open Science, Open Innovation, and Open to the World
  • Adoption of innovations by Healthcare Organisations,
  • Support for high-quality Big Data collections and intelligent use of these data,
  • Development of initiatives in the area of digital health.

To help address these issues, the EACS will prioritise areas of policy action, taking into consideration the urgent need to link research with healthcare systems as well as the opportunities that a cancer mission will bring to ensure that innovations will ultimately reach patients.

'Coordination of research, link to healthcare systems, and provision of evidence-based advice to inform policy will be crucial for boosting the societal impact of cancer research,' said senior author Ulrik Ringborg, MD, PhD, of the Karolinska Institutet, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Additional information

The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Members of the media may sign up for embargoed news or to request a copy of any study please contact:

Penny Smith +44 (0) 1243 770448 (UK)

Josh Glickman +1 201-748-6572 (US)

newsroom@wiley.com
Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

Full Citation:

'European Academy of Cancer Sciences - Position Paper.' Hans-Olov Adami, Anton Berns, Julio E. Celis, Elisabeth de Vries ,Alexander Eggermont, Adrian Harris, Harald zur Hausen, Pier Giuiseppe Pelicci, and Ulrik Ringborg. Molecular Oncology; Published Online: 22 September 2018 (DOI: 10.1002/1878-0261.12379).

URL Upon Publication: http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/1878-0261.12379

Author Contact

Ulrik Ringborg, Director, Cancer Center Karolinska, Stockholm, Sweden

Ulrik.Ringborg@ki.se

About the Journal

Molecular Oncology is an Open Access international journal that highlights new discoveries, approaches, as well as technical developments, in basic, clinical and discovery-driven translational cancer research.

The emphasis is on work that significantly advances our understanding of disease processes leading to human tumour development and/or establishes novel concepts of clear clinical significance in diagnosis, prognosis and prevention strategies for cancer patients.

About Wiley
Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 23:08:07 UTC
