Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Exercise Program Provides Multiple Benefits to Nursing Home Residents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

In a Journal of the American Geriatrics Society study of residents at nursing homes, those who participated in a six-month program of individualized and progressive multicomponent exercise at moderate intensity experienced fewer falls than those in a control group that participated in routine activities.

Also, after the program, there was a lower prevalence of frailty and fewer deaths in the intervention group compared with the control group.

The intervention consisted of one-hour supervised group training sessions twice a week for a six-month period and involved individualized strength and balance exercises. Walking recommendations were also individually tailored in duration and intensity.

'Further research is needed to ascertain whether those who engage in this kind of individualized program ultimately die with better function and lower dependency,' the authors wrote.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jgs.15824

About Journal

Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS) is the go-to journal for clinical aging research. We provide a diverse, interprofessional community of healthcare professionals with the latest insights on geriatrics education, clinical practice, and public policy-all supporting the high-quality, person-centered care essential to our well-being as we age. Since the publication of our first edition in 1953, JAGS has remained one of the oldest and most impactful journals dedicated exclusively to gerontology and geriatrics.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aCITIC SECURITIES : CLSA's CEO joins chair in resigning as parent CITIC tightens control
RE
02:02aNRC : Henning olsen appointed new ceo of nrc group asa
AQ
02:02aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
02:01aNORDEA : Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea
AQ
02:01aSOLTEQ OYJ : Plc's annual report and financial statements 2018 have been published
AQ
02:01aINSR : Hans Petter Madsen appointed as CFO
AQ
02:01aNEXT BIOMETRICS : and WizCard to Enhance Biometric Smart Cards with Display Feature
AQ
02:01aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : WISePrint Solution Protects 3D Printing Industry Against Counterfeiting
GL
02:01aTECHNIPFMC : Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for the Equinor Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 Development
BU
02:00a2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE : landmark deal with AstraZeneca to support transition into a fully integrated oncology-focused biotech, strong clinical progress in lead assets
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Music hits low pitch after first earnings report exposes costs
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.