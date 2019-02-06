Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Fractures Have Long-Term Impacts on Quality of Life in Older People

02/06/2019 | 12:15am EST

Single and multiple hip, vertebral, and rib fractures strongly affect the quality of life of older adults over a prolonged period of time, according to a new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

For the study, which involved 10-year follow-up data, researchers determined the long-term impact of fragility fractures on health-related quality of life in more than 7,500 participants aged 50 years and older in the Canadian Multicentre Osteoporosis Study.

Of note, hip and spine fractures were associated with negative impact on mobility, self-care, and ambulation. Women with hip fractures never recovered to their pre-fracture levels, while women with spine fractures took five years to regain their pre-fracture health-related quality of life.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jbmr.3666

About Journal

The Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR) publishes highly impactful original manuscripts, reviews, and special articles on basic, translational and clinical investigations relevant to the musculoskeletal system and mineral metabolism. Specifically, the journal is interested in original research on the biology and physiology of skeletal tissues, interdisciplinary research spanning the musculoskeletal and other systems, including but not limited to immunology, hematology, energy metabolism, cancer biology, and neurology, and systems biology topics using large scale '-omics' approaches. The journal welcomes clinical research on the pathophysiology, treatment and prevention of osteoporosis and fractures, as well as sarcopenia, disorders of bone and mineral metabolism, and rare or genetically determined bone diseases.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 05:14:07 UTC
