Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Greener Neighborhoods May Be Good for Children’s Brains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Children living in urban greener neighborhoods may have better spatial working memory, according to a British Journal of Educational Psychology study. Spatial working memory is responsible for recording information about one's environment and spatial orientation, and it is strongly inter-related with attentional control.

In the study of 4758 11-year-olds living in urban areas in England, lower quantity of neighborhood greenspace was related to poorer spatial working memory, and this relationship held in both deprived and non-deprived neighborhoods.

'Our findings suggest a positive role of greenspace in cognitive functioning. Spatial working memory is an important cognitive ability that is strongly related with academic achievement in children, particularly mathematics performance,' said corresponding author Dr. Eirini Flouri, of University College London. 'If the association we established between neighborhood greenspace and children's spatial working memory is causal, then our findings can be used to inform decisions about both education and urban planning.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjep.12243

About Journal

The British Journal of Educational Psychology publishes psychological research that makes a significant contribution to the understanding and practice of education as well as advances the field in terms of theory related to educational psychology. Our aim is to publish research which has a broad international appeal to researchers and practitioners in education. We welcome empirical and methodological papers, experimental studies, observations of classroom behaviours, interviews, and surveys. Important criteria in the selection process are quality of argument and execution, clarity in presentation, and educational significance. Although we tend to publish more quantitative than qualitative studies, we welcome rigorous, empirical qualitative studies

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 04:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aVACCINE 2017 GLOBAL MARKET &NDASH; CHALLENGES, DRIVERS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES - ANALYSIS TO 2023 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Vaccine Market by type(DNA vaccines, conjugate, live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, and subunit), by application(allergy, autism, cancer and infectious diseases) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
12:22aCHORUS : David Collins appointed Chorus CFO
PU
12:22aZINC ONE RESOURCES : Reports Drill Results from Mina Grande Centro, Bongará Zinc Mine Project, Peru
PU
12:22aYUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Proposed Issuance of New Shares under General Mandate
PU
12:22aNTN : Exhibits at the Mega Exhibition for Construction Machinery “INTERMAT ASEAN”
PU
12:20aZinc One Reports Drill Results from Mina Grande Centro, Bongara Zinc Mine Project, Peru
NE
12:17aNIPPON PROLOGIS REIT : Notice Regarding Typhoon Jebi
PU
12:16aVODAFONE QATAR : marks Int'l Day of Charity
AQ
12:16aQNB : Sidra Medicine to host CUDOS 2018 from Sept 22
AQ
12:16aSTARBUCKS : After 25,000 Stores in 78 Countries, Starbucks Turns to Italy
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
4HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.