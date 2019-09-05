Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Hearing Aids May Help Reduce Risks of Dementia, Depression, and Falls

0
09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Use of hearing aids was linked with lower risks of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, depression, anxiety, and injurious falls in an analysis of medical information on 114,862 older adults with hearing loss. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease/dementia, anxiety/depression, and injurious falls within three years after being diagnosed with hearing loss was 18%, 11%, and 13% lower, respectively, for those who used hearing aids versus those who did not.

'Although we have shown an association between use of hearing aids and reduced risk of physical and mental decline, randomized trials are needed to determine whether, and to what extent, the relationship is causal,' the authors wrote.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.16109

About Journal

Our expert, peer-reviewed publications are hand-chosen for their potential to impact clinical care and public policy for geriatrics healthcare professionals and the older adults and caregivers who rely on their cutting-edge expertise. Across a diverse array of content areas, JAGS articles address:

  • Principles of Aging, including biology, psychosocial needs, pharmacology, public policy, legal and ethical issues, and healthcare financing.
  • Approaches to Care for Older Adults, including hospital-based and community-based geriatrics, nursing home care, geriatrics assessment, preventive geriatrics, physical activity, rehabilitation, palliative care, and alternative medicine.
  • Conditions Unique to Geriatrics, including the full spectrum of geriatrics diseases/disorders and geriatric syndromes, as well as geriatric psychiatry.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
