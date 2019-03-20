Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Infections Linked with an Increased Risk of Developing Sjögren's Syndrome

03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Individuals with a history of infection had a two-fold increased risk of developing Sjögren's syndrome in a Journal of Internal Medicine study. Respiratory, skin, and urogenital infections were most prominently associated with this increased risk.

The study included 9,048 individuals from the general population in Sweden and 945 patients with Sjögren's syndrome-an autoimmune disease characterized by dysfunction and destruction of the salivary and lacrimal glands, leading to dry eyes and mouth.

The findings support the hypothesis that environmental triggers of the immune system play an important role in the development of Sjögren's syndrome.

'To design strategies to prevent rheumatic diseases, we need to learn how and why they develop. This is a step in that direction,' said senior author Dr. Marie Wahren-Herlenius, of the Karolinska Institutet.

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/joim.12888

Journal of Internal Medicine (JIM), with its International Advisory Board, has developed into a highly successful journal since it was launched in its revised form in 1989. With an Impact Factor of 6.754, Journal of Internal Medicine now ranks 12th among the 154 journals in the General & Internal Medicine category.

  • Established in 1863.
  • Features original clinical articles within the broad field of general and internal medicine and its sub-specialties.
  • A fully international journal publishing articles in English from all over the world.
  • Peer-reviewed and published in both print and online versions.

JIM also supports and organizes scientific meetings in the form of symposia within the scope of the journal.

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:34:08 UTC
