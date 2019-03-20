Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Is Anxiety in Childhood and Adolescence Linked to Later Alcohol Use Disorders?

03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

In an Addiction analysis of relevant published studies, investigators found some evidence for a positive association between anxiety during childhood and adolescence with later alcohol use disorders.

Approximately 43 percent of associations were positive, meaning that anxiety was associated with a higher likelihood of later alcohol use disorders; however, 11 percent of associations were negative, with anxiety being associated with a lower likelihood of later alcohol use disorders. Approximately 30 percent of associations were equivocal and 15 percent were unclassifiable based on the information reported.

The authors of the analysis noted that it is important to establish which anxious individuals consume more alcohol and develop alcohol use disorders in order to develop targeted interventions.

'The evidence from prospective cohort studies is suggestive but not conclusive of a positive association between anxiety during childhood and adolescence and subsequent alcohol use disorder,' said lead author Maddy Dyer, of the University of Bristol, in the UK. 'Associations of anxiety with later drinking frequency or quantity and binge drinking were inconsistent. Further research is needed to understand why there are differences in associations for consumption levels versus problematic use, and to determine which individuals with anxiety develop alcohol problems.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/add.14575

About Journal

Addiction's aims are:

  • to provide an effective outlet for high quality research in the field of addiction by selecting excellent papers for publication and improving them through the review process,
  • to stimulate debate with the field of addiction on matters relating to the science or its translation into clinical practice or policy
  • to promote high quality research in the field of addiction worldwide through its publishing and other activities.

Addiction's scope spans human experimental, epidemiological, social science, historical, clinical and policy research relating to addiction, primarily but not exclusively in the areas of psychoactive substance use and/or gambling. In addition to original research, the journal features editorials, commentaries, reviews, letters, and book reviews.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:34:08 UTC
