John Wiley & Sons : Knee Pain Not Linked with Activity Levels in Adults with Knee Osteoarthritis

03/06/2019 | 12:31am EST

Knee pain was not associated with daily walking levels in an Arthritis Care & Research study of individuals with mild-to-moderate, symptomatic knee osteoarthritis.

In the study of 59 individuals, average steps per day taken over at least three days were measured every three months for up to three years. Pain was measured using two patient-administered questionnaires.

The results suggest that alleviating pain is not likely to increase physical activity levels in people with knee osteoarthritis. Although managing pain is an important goal, strategies to increase physical activity should focus on overcoming potentially more crucial barriers, such as lack of knowledge, motivation, and overall sedentary lifestyle.

'Key problems faced by people with knee osteoarthritis include pain and inactivity. Pain management must be a treatment priority-but it is also crucial that we purposefully encourage physical activity to promote health and well-being for those living with this disease,' said senior author Dr. Monica Maly, of the University of Waterloo, in Canada.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/acr.23842

About Journal

Arthritis Care & Research, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology and the Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (a division of the College), is a peer-reviewed publication that publishes original research, review articles, and editorials that promote excellence in the clinical practice of rheumatology. Relevant to the care of individuals with rheumatic diseases, major topics are evidence-based practice studies, clinical problems, practice guidelines, educational, social, and public health issues, health economics, health care policy, and future trends in rheumatology practice.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:29:05 UTC
