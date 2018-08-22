John Wiley & Sons : Leading with Emotional Courage

It's not about knowing what to say or do. It's about whether you are willing to experience the discomfort, risk, and uncertainty of saying or doing it.

If you are willing to feel everything, you can do anything.

Leading with Emotional Courage is the essential guide for developing emotional courage and increasing your freedom to act. Bregman makes the counterintuitive but compelling argument that when you avoid feeling - and most of us avoid feeling - it's a huge drain on your productivity and directly affects your personal and organisational results. And by building the courage to say the necessary but difficult things, you become a stronger, more effective person.

Leading with Emotional Courage draws on the writings of Bregman's popular blogs for Harvard Business Review. Each short, easy to read chapter provides real-world advice for building your emotional courage muscle, giving you grounded advice for handling difficult situations while building your leadership presence.

The incredibly practical Leading with Emotional Courage will help you speak up when others remain silent, maintain your ground in the face of uncertainty, respond productively to opposition without getting distracted, and deal with others' anger without shutting down or getting defensive. It will transform your capability to act powerfully and courageously in your life, in your work, and in the world.

Leading with Emotional Courageis available in hardcover and e-book priced £22.99

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Peter Bregman is the CEO of Bregman Partners, Inc., a company that helps senior leaders create accountability and inspire collective action on their organization's most important work. He is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller, 18 Minutes: Find Your Focus, Master Distraction, and Get the Right Things Done, named the best business book of the year on NPR, and selected by Publisher's Weekly and the New York Post as a top 10 business book. He has

also written two other books, including Four Seconds: All the Time You Need to Replace Counter- Productive Habits with Ones That Really Work, a New York Post top pick for your career in 2015, and has contributed to 6 other books.

