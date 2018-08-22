Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Low Birth Weight Linked to Obesity, Diabetes, and Hypertension Later in Life

08/22/2018 | 10:37am CEST

In a recent study, low birth weight was associated with subsequent obesity and the prevalence and risk of type 2 diabetes and hypertension in adulthood.

The findings, which come from a Journal of Diabetesanalysis of 11,515 men and 13,569 women in China, indicate that nutrition in early life may play a role in the development of subsequent metabolic disorders.

'The associations were observed even after adjusting for most socioeconomic and lifestyle factors in adulthood, such as educational level, per capita income, smoking, alcohol consumption and regular exercise,' said senior author Dr. Wanghong Xu, of the Fudan University School of Public Health, in China. 'These results suggest an important role of maternal and child health in prevention of non-communicable diseases in China and other low- and middle-income countries.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1753-0407.12800

About Journal

Journal of Diabetes (JDB) devotes itself to diabetes research, therapeutics, and education. It aims to involve researchers and practitioners in a dialogue between East and West via all aspects of epidemiology, etiology, pathogenesis, management, complications and prevention of diabetes, including the molecular, biochemical, and physiological aspects of diabetes. The Editorial team is international with a unique mix of Asian and Western participation.

The Editors welcome submissions in form of original research articles, images, novel case reports and correspondence, and will solicit reviews, point-counterpoint, commentaries, editorials, news highlights, and educational content.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:36:06 UTC
