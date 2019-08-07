John Wiley & Sons : Low Vitamin D Levels Linked to Non-Motor Symptoms in Patients with Parkinson's Disease

In an Acta Neurologica Scandinavia study of 182 patients with Parkinson's disease and 185 healthy controls, patients with Parkinson's disease had significantly lower levels of vitamin D in their blood. Also, patients with lower vitamin D levels were more likely to fall, and to experience sleep problems, depression, and anxiety.

The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation may help to treat non‐motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.

'As various non-motor symptoms place a burden on individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, vitamin D might be a potential add-on therapy for improving these neglected symptoms,' said senior author Chun‐Feng Liu, MD, PhD, of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, in China.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ane.13141

About Journal

