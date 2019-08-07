Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Low Vitamin D Levels Linked to Non-Motor Symptoms in Patients with Parkinson's Disease

08/07/2019 | 12:40am EDT

In an Acta Neurologica Scandinavia study of 182 patients with Parkinson's disease and 185 healthy controls, patients with Parkinson's disease had significantly lower levels of vitamin D in their blood. Also, patients with lower vitamin D levels were more likely to fall, and to experience sleep problems, depression, and anxiety.

The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation may help to treat non‐motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.

'As various non-motor symptoms place a burden on individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, vitamin D might be a potential add-on therapy for improving these neglected symptoms,' said senior author Chun‐Feng Liu, MD, PhD, of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, in China.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ane.13141

About Journal

Acta Neurologica Scandinavica aims to publish manuscripts of a high scientific quality representing original clinical, diagnostic or experimental work in neuroscience. The journal's scope is to act as an international forum for the dissemination of information advancing the science or practice of this subject area. Papers in English will be welcomed, especially those which bring new knowledge and observations from the application of therapies or techniques in the combating of a broad spectrum of neurological disease and neurodegenerative disorders. Relevant articles on the basic neurosciences will be published where they extend present understanding of such disorders. Priority will be given to review of topical subjects. Papers requiring rapid publication because of their significance and timeliness will be included as 'Clinical commentaries' not exceeding two printed pages, as will 'Clinical commentaries' of sufficient general interest. Debate within the speciality is encouraged in the form of 'Letters to the editor'. All submitted manuscripts falling within the overall scope of the journal will be assessed by suitably qualified referees.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:39:00 UTC
