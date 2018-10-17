Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Many Infertile Men Have Undiagnosed Prediabetes

10/17/2018 | 06:13am CEST

In a study of 744 infertile men, prediabetes was found in 114 (15.4 percent) of participants. Certain factors were linked with prediabetes in the BJU International study, and they might be useful markers for identifying men who could benefit from early preventive interventions to safeguard against the development of diabetes.

The study found that older age, higher follicle stimulating hormone levels, and idiopathic nonobstructive azoospermia (absence of sperm in semen) were associated with prediabetes.

Recent research suggests that infertility in men may contribute to various health problems, including impaired glucose metabolism.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bju.14558

About Journal

BJUI aims to provide the very highest standard of research and clinical information for the urological community, promoting awareness of new advances and supporting best practice in urology.

BJUI publishes original articles, reviews, comments and educational articles on adult and paediatric urology. Clinical relevance is critical and the journal covers the entire breadth of urology under the following sections: Comments, Reviews, Urological Oncology (all areas of urological oncology as well as recent advances in diagnostic techniques), Robotics and Laparoscopy, Upper Urinary Tract, Functional Urology, Sexual Medicine, Paediatrics, Translational Science, Surgical Education and Step-by-Step.

BJUI is constantly innovating to provide the urology community with a journal that is fresh in appearance and easy to read. The journal is divided into sections and in full colour making it easier to read, and is presented with additional features and supporting discussions on our website: www.bjui.org.

Accompanying BJUI are regular supplements on topics of current interest in urology.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:12:08 UTC
