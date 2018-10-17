John Wiley & Sons : Many Infertile Men Have Undiagnosed Prediabetes

In a study of 744 infertile men, prediabetes was found in 114 (15.4 percent) of participants. Certain factors were linked with prediabetes in the BJU International study, and they might be useful markers for identifying men who could benefit from early preventive interventions to safeguard against the development of diabetes.

The study found that older age, higher follicle stimulating hormone levels, and idiopathic nonobstructive azoospermia (absence of sperm in semen) were associated with prediabetes.

Recent research suggests that infertility in men may contribute to various health problems, including impaired glucose metabolism.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bju.14558

