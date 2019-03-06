Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Many Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Experience Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

03/06/2019 | 12:31am EST

A British Journal of Dermatology study has found substantially higher rates of anxiety and depression among US adults with atopic dermatitis, compared to those without. The study also found that anxiety and depression often go undiagnosed in these individuals.

In the population-based study of 2,893 adults representative of the US population, individuals with atopic dermatitis had higher anxiety and depression scores than those without atopic dermatitis. Virtually all patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis had symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Individuals with atopic dermatitis were also more likely to have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression by a clinician in the past year (40.0 percent versus 17.5 percent); however, many adults with atopic dermatitis who had borderline and/or abnormal anxiety or depression scores reported no diagnosis of anxiety or depression.

'The results highlight the mental health burden and complex comorbidities of atopic dermatitis in adults,' said lead author Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. 'Dermatologists should consider these aspects in their clinical decision making. Atopic dermatitis patients can benefit from multidisciplinary care that addresses their skin signs and symptoms and these comorbidities.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/bjd.17683

About Journal

British Journal of Dermatology, the official journal of British Association of Dermatologists, publishes evidence-based dermatology, clinical trials, epidemiology, qualitative and outcomes research and translational research. A high impact international journal publishing the highest quality dermatological research that advances the understanding, management and treatment of skin disease. BJD publishes clinical and experimental research spanning a wealth of dermatological disciplines and delivers plain language summaries for patients.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:29:05 UTC
