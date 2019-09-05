Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Medication Adherence May Affect Risk of Hospitalisation and Early Death

09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

A recent analysis of published studies examined the clinical consequences of medication adherence. The British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology analysis found that medication adherence is linked with lower risks of needing to be hospitalised and of dying early.

Individuals aged 50 years and older who were considered to have good medication adherence had a 17% lower risk of having a hospitalisation due to any cause compared with those considered non-adherent. Good adherence was also associated with a 21% reduction in long-term mortality risk compared with medication non-adherence.

'This review has provided a comprehensive and systematic assessment of the evidence on the association between medication non-adherence and adverse health outcomes in older populations. It has highlighted the critical need for further research in this area,' the authors wrote.

Editor's Note: 'The Health Research Board (HRB) supports excellent research that improves people's health, patient care and health service delivery. We aim to ensure that new knowledge is created and then used in policy and practice. In doing so, we support health system innovation and create new enterprise opportunities.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bcp.14075

About Journal

Published on behalf of the British Pharmacological Society, the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology contains papers and reports on all aspects of drug action in humans: review articles, mini review articles, original papers, commentaries, editorials and letters. The Journal enjoys a wide readership, bridging the gap between the medical profession, clinical research and the pharmaceutical industry. It also publishes research on new methods, new drugs and new approaches to treatment. The journal is recognised as one of the leading publications in its field. It is online only, publishes open access research through its OnlineOpen programme and is published monthly.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
