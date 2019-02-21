Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Method Assesses Health and Size of Lizard Populations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:31am EST

Monitoring programs that survey many wildlife species at the same time across large geographic regions are important for informing conservation decisions, but reptiles are often missing from these efforts because they are difficult to survey. As described in a new Ecology & Evolution study, researchers have now developed a way to provide accurate estimates of lizard populations.

The scientists used their approach at 229 widely-dispersed sites throughout the Mojave Desert in California and estimated a total population size of 80 million for the three most common species of lizards across this 66,830 km2 ecoregion comprising 16% of the total land area of the state.

The results provide a baseline against which to monitor changes in population status and show how the distribution and behavior of lizards vary with differences in vegetation cover, human land use, and temperature. The study also demonstrates how multi-species monitoring programs spanning arid ecoregions can better incorporate information about reptiles.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ece3.4780

About Journal

The philosophy of Ecology and Evolutionis to be author friendly and to look for reasons to publish rather than reject.

Journals typically reject papers that do not fall within the scope of the journal. Ecology and Evolution is intentionally very broad. We accept descriptive studies. We accept work that is preliminary. We accept new opinions and ideas. Any research in ecology, evolution, or at the interface is acceptable. We do not distinguish between subfields of ecology or evolution - all are welcome.

The journal will consider submissions across taxa in areas including but not limited to micro and macro ecological and evolutionary processes, characteristics of and interactions between individuals, populations, communities and the environment, physiological responses to environmental change, population genetics and phylogenetics, relatedness and kin selection, life histories, systematics and taxonomy, conservation genetics, extinction, speciation, adaption, behaviour, biodiversity, species abundance, macroecology, population and ecosystem dynamics, and conservation policy.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aINDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS presents preliminary figures: Sales revenues climb to EUR 1.71 billion
EQ
01:23aAXA : Insurer AXA reports lower 2018 net profit after IPO costs and natural disasters
RE
01:22aACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, to invest in new hospitality services
RE
01:18aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Shareholders Call for Inquiry via Dutch Court
DJ
01:16aSK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants
RE
01:16aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 40 KB
PU
01:16aMARUBENI : Awarded Combined-Cycle Power Plant Project in Taiwan
PU
01:15aHEIJMANS ANNUAL RESULTS 2018 : positive result across the board
GL
01:14aSWEDBANK : Information insufficient to respond to media accusations
AQ
01:13aUBS GROU : to challenge 4.5bn fine after French tax trial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil ticks over near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown applies brakes
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G -- at nearly $2,000
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.