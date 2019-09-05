Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Migraines Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Dementia is the most common neurological disease in older adults, whereas headaches, including migraines, are the most common neurological disorder across all ages. In a recent study in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry that included 679 community-dwelling adults aged 65 years and older, migraines were a significant risk factor for dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Identifying a mid-life risk factor for dementia, such as migraines, will allow for earlier detection of at-risk individuals. It may also help improve researchers' understanding of the biology of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

'We don't yet have any way to cure Alzheimer's disease, so prevention is key,' said senior author Suzanne L. Tyas, PhD, of the University of Waterloo, in Canada. 'Identifying a link to migraines provides us with a rationale to guide new strategies to prevent Alzheimer's disease.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/gps.5180

About Journal

The rapidly increasing world population of aged people has led to a growing need to focus attention on the problems of mental disorder in late life. The aim of the Journal is to communicate the results of original research in the causes, treatment and care of all forms of mental disorder which affect the elderly. The Journal is of interest to psychiatrists, psychologists, social scientists, nurses and others engaged in therapeutic professions, together with general neurobiological researchers.

The Journal provides an international perspective on the important issue of geriatric psychiatry, and contributions are published from countries throughout the world. Topics covered include epidemiology of mental disorders in old age, clinical aetiological research, post-mortem pathological and neurochemical studies, treatment trials and evaluation of geriatric psychiatry services.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to launch foldable smartphone on Friday
AQ
01:22aMETRO BANK : Woodford, Metro Bank, Intu and Ted Baker kicked off FTSE 250 roster
AQ
01:22aCANACCORD GENUITY : Best of the brokers
AQ
01:22aRecession looms
AQ
01:22aPRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS NV : Biocartis announces H1 2019 results
AQ
01:22aFOLLI FOLLIE CMRCL MFG AND TECHCL : Restructuring fund Hilco circles troubled chain Links of London
AQ
01:22aOUTSIDE VOICE : Kerry Cesareo on Responsible Forest Management
PU
01:21aMEDIASET : Merger win for Mediaset after Vivendi dispute
AQ
01:21aDUNELM : income jumps on new shopper charm
AQ
01:21aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Tech giants are ahead in the battle for top talent
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
5BHP GROUP PLC : Glencore's risk appetite dwindles, fuelling focus on safer regions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group