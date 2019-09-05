Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Modifiable Risk Factors Contribute to Gout

0
09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Elevated urate in the blood (hyperuricemia) is a precursor of gout, which is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis worldwide. A study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology that included 14,624 U.S. adults found that four modifiable risk factors-body mass index, diet, alcohol consumption, and diuretic use-each have important roles in the development of hyperuricemia.

The findings indicate that public health efforts to promote a healthy diet and prevent obesity would help reduce the frequency of hyperuricemia and eventually the risk of gout in the general population.

'These findings suggest that modifiable factors have an important place in the primary prevention of hyperuricemia and likely gout. Public health efforts should promote individual behavioral changes as well as broader policy changes targeting the obesogenic food environment,' said lead author Hyon K. Choi, MD, DrPH, of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. 'The expected health benefits would extend well beyond hyperuricemia and gout, to impact their numerous major co-morbidities such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/art.41067

About Journal

Arthritis & Rheumatology, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology, is a peer-reviewed publication for scientists and clinicians interested in the natural history, pathophysiology, treatment, and outcome of the rheumatic diseases. Arthritis & Rheumatology publishes the highest quality basic and clinical research related to the rheumatic diseases, encompassing a wide range of areas of investigative activity. In addition, the journal publishes review articles, editorials, and other educational material intended for both researchers and clinicians. Serving the worldwide community of rheumatology investigators and clinicians, Arthritis & Rheumatology is known internationally as a top rheumatology research journal.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
