Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Murky Lakes Now Surpass Clear, Blue Lakes in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:12am EDT

New research reveals that many lakes in the continental United States are becoming 'murkier, with potentially negative consequences for water quality and aquatic life. The findings are published in Limnology and Oceanography.

In the 5 years between 2007 and 2012, the dominant lake type in the United States shifted from clear, blue lakes to greenish-brown, murky lakes. Blue lakes declined by 18% while murky lakes increased by 12%. The investigators cannot definitively say what is causing this shift, but they suspect that land cover and land use patterns within a watershed, as well as changes in climate, may be important factors.

'Blue lakes typically are those that do not show evidence of nutrient pollution or elevated organic matter while murky lakes have high levels of both,' said lead author Dr. Dina Leech, of Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. 'A shift toward murkiness is a management concern because murky lakes tend to have more algae, including potentially harmful cyanobacteria. And with poor food quality at the base of the food web, over time murky lakes may not be able to support a healthy fishery.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/lno.10967

About Journal

Limnology and Oceanography (L&O) publishes research articles, reviews, and comments about all aspects of limnology and oceanography. The journal's unifying theme is the understanding of aquatic systems. Submissions are judged on their originality and intellectual contribution to the fields of limnology and oceanography. Site-specific studies, laboratory experiments, and modeling exercises will be considered only to the extent they contribute to a broader understanding of aquatic sciences.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aSIMON PROPERTY : Coddingtown brings back aquarium to pay tribute to founder, fire victims
AQ
06:25aBANC OF CALIFORNIA : A breakdown of the verdict on 18 counts in Manafort's case
AQ
06:22aRAKUTEN : and Walmart Officially Launch Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo in the U.S.
PU
06:21aCredit Suisse names new heads for Asia private banking as CEO leaves
RE
06:16aFACEBOOK : NYC Library Takes Novel Approach, Posting Books to Instagram
DJ
06:16aMARICANN : German Hemp Harvest is Yielding Results – CBD Production
AQ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:12aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : reg; Simplifies Interior Staining Projects with New Minwax® Line, Updated Color Palette and Design Center
PU
06:12aWAL MART STORES : Walmart and Kobo Launch Walmart eBooks, Including an Audiobook Subscription for $9.99
PU
06:12aWAL MART STORES : Walmart’s New Digital Book Offering is Worth Exploring
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : Prosperity at Spanish ports rises
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
3BLACKROCK : At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : American cuts 2nd U.S.-China flight on fuel cost, rivalry
5HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : HAWAIIAN : U.S. airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.