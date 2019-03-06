John Wiley & Sons : New Findings May Help Guide Treatment of Patients with Asthma

Asthma patients often undergo tests involving inhaled methacholine, a drug that can cause narrowing of the airways, similar to what occurs in asthma. In a Respirology analysis of data on patients undergoing such tests, obesity and older age were linked with higher risks of airway closure.

The analysis included 936 patients with asthma, among whom the median closing index was 0.67 relative to that of a published healthy population of 0.54. A higher closing index was associated with increased age and obesity. Therapies directed at airway closure may be important in patients with a high closing index.

'The results of this study confirm in the largest population to date that airway closure is an important feature of asthma pathophysiology, particularly in obese and older individuals, and therefore emphasize the importance of addressing airway closure in patients with asthma,' said lead author Dr. David Kaminsky, of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/resp.13496

About Journal

Respirology is a journal of international standing, publishing peer-reviewed articles of scientific excellence in clinical and clinically-relevant experimental respiratory biology and disease. Fields of research include immunology, intensive and critical care, epidemiology, cell and molecular biology, pathology, pharmacology, physiology, paediatric respiratory medicine, clinical trials, interventional pulmonology and thoracic surgery. The Journal aims to encourage the international exchange of results and publishes papers in the following categories: Original Articles, Editorials, Reviews, and Correspondences. About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.