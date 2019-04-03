John Wiley & Sons : New Insights on Liver Injury in Men Taking Body Building Supplements

In a study reported in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, 44 men with liver injury, attributed to over-the-counter bodybuilding supplements, experienced a uniform and distinctive pattern of signs and symptoms that were often prolonged, difficult to treat, and accompanied by disability and weight loss.

All participants in the study, who were enrolled in the National Institute of Health-supported Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network, had jaundice (a yellowing of the eyes and skin) and most had generalized itching leading to hospitalization in 71 percent of patients, although none died or needed a liver transplant.

Investigators commonly found that the ingested products often contained illicit anabolic steroids not accurately listed on the label.

'Anabolic steroids should only be used under the strict supervision of a physician,' said lead author Dr. Andrew Stolz, of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. 'Patients need to inform their care providers if they are taking any form of nutritional supplement and should be especially leery of bodybuilding supplements, which may contain illicit or USA Drug Enforcement Administration controlled anabolic steroids.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/apt.15211

About Journal

Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics is an international journal of gastroenterology and hepatology. The journal accepts systematic reviews, meta-analyses, randomised controlled trials and original papers concerned with Gastroenterology and Hepatology. AP&T is particularly interested in therapies and diagnostics, including all aspects of translation from bench to bedside: identification of novel therapeutic targets, epidemiology, clinical trials, drug safety and meta-analyses. About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.