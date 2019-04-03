Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : New Insights on Liver Injury in Men Taking Body Building Supplements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 12:32am EDT

In a study reported in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, 44 men with liver injury, attributed to over-the-counter bodybuilding supplements, experienced a uniform and distinctive pattern of signs and symptoms that were often prolonged, difficult to treat, and accompanied by disability and weight loss.

All participants in the study, who were enrolled in the National Institute of Health-supported Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network, had jaundice (a yellowing of the eyes and skin) and most had generalized itching leading to hospitalization in 71 percent of patients, although none died or needed a liver transplant.

Investigators commonly found that the ingested products often contained illicit anabolic steroids not accurately listed on the label.

'Anabolic steroids should only be used under the strict supervision of a physician,' said lead author Dr. Andrew Stolz, of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. 'Patients need to inform their care providers if they are taking any form of nutritional supplement and should be especially leery of bodybuilding supplements, which may contain illicit or USA Drug Enforcement Administration controlled anabolic steroids.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/apt.15211

About Journal

Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics is an international journal of gastroenterology and hepatology.

The journal accepts systematic reviews, meta-analyses, randomised controlled trials and original papers concerned with Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

AP&T is particularly interested in therapies and diagnostics, including all aspects of translation from bench to bedside: identification of novel therapeutic targets, epidemiology, clinical trials, drug safety and meta-analyses.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57aCHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HLDG : The proposed spin-off and separate listing of shanghai dongzheng automotive finance co., ltd. * on the main board of the stock exchange of hong kong limited - listing of dongzheng and commencement of dealings in the h shares of dongzheng
PU
12:55aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : shares fall as it grounds more planes over unpaid lessor dues
RE
12:52aCARLOS GHOSN ON TWITTER : Ready to 'tell the truth' about events
RE
12:52aENVIRO ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : TRADING HALT (in PDF)
PU
12:52aSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Project Update
PU
12:50aETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PILOTS FOLLOWED BOEING'S EMERGENCY PROCEDURES BEFORE CRASH : Wsj
RE
12:47aSCENTRE : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
12:47aWESFARMERS : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price 24 KB
PU
12:47aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 41 KB
PU
12:46aTOYOTA TO GIVE ROYALTY-FREE ACCESS TO HYBRID-VEHICLE PATENTS : Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
2Asian shares scale seven-month highs; oil nears $70 on tight supply
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix looms large as theater owners assess industry future
5KAKAKU.COM INC : MONTHLY DATE: Number of online reservations on Tabelog
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About