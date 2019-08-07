John Wiley & Sons : Nordic Walking Can Provide Multiple Benefits for Patients with Breast Cancer

An analysis of published studies found that Nordic walking-a low impact aerobic activity consisting in walking with poles-can benefit patients with breast cancer by having a positive impact on swelling, physical fitness, disability, and quality of life.

The European Journal of Cancer Care analysis, which included nine relevant studies, revealed no adverse effects associated with the exercise.

'Current evidence…stems from a small number of investigations with limited methodological quality. Therefore, further well‐designed studies are still needed to explore the potential benefits of Nordic walking on this population,' the authors wrote.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ecc.13130

About Journal

The European Journal of Cancer Care aims to encourage comprehensive, multiprofessional cancer care across Europe and internationally. It publishes original research reports, literature reviews, guest editorials, letters to the Editor and special features on current issues affecting the care of cancer patients. The Editor welcomes contributions which result from team working or collaboration between different health and social care providers, service users, patient groups and the voluntary sector in the areas of:

Primary, secondary and tertiary care for cancer patients

Multidisciplinary and service-user involvement in cancer care

Rehabilitation, supportive, palliative and end of life care for cancer patients

Policy, service development and healthcare evaluation in cancer care

Psychosocial interventions for patients and family members

International perspectives on cancer care