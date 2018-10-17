Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Prescription Opioid and Benzodiazepine Misuse Linked with Suicidal Thoughts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Misuse of prescription opioids or benzodiazepines (such as Xanax) was associated with suicidal ideation in a study of US older adults.

In the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry study of 17,608 adults aged 50 years and older, past-year use (without misuse) of prescription opioids or benzodiazepines was not associated with past-year suicidal ideation. In contrast, past-year opioid misuse was associated with an 84 percent increased odds of past-year suicidal ideation, and past-year benzodiazepine misuse was associated with a twofold increased odds, after controlling for various factors related to suicide in other work. While 2.2 percent of US older adults not engaged in either opioid or benzodiazepine misuse reported past-year suicidal ideation, the rate was 25.4 percent in those who misused both medication classes.

'Suicide is a major public health concern in older adults. Our study found a strong link between prescription opioid or benzodiazepine misuse and suicidal ideation, which is particularly concerning because these medications are commonly prescribed to older adults,' said lead author Dr. Ty Schepis, of Texas State University. 'Prescribers and other health professionals are encouraged to screen for prescription opioid or benzodiazepine misuse in older adults who are prescribed these medications to prevent suicide.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/gps.4999

About Journal

The rapidly increasing world population of aged people has led to a growing need to focus attention on the problems of mental disorder in late life. The aim of the Journal is to communicate the results of original research in the causes, treatment and care of all forms of mental disorder which affect the elderly. The Journal is of interest to psychiatrists, psychologists, social scientists, nurses and others engaged in therapeutic professions, together with general neurobiological researchers.

The Journal provides an international perspective on the important issue of geriatric psychiatry, and contributions are published from countries throughout the world. Topics covered include epidemiology of mental disorders in old age, clinical aetiological research, post-mortem pathological and neurochemical studies, treatment trials and evaluation of geriatric psychiatry services.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:05aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG HOUSING MARKET REPORT EASTERN GERMANY 2018 : Attractive yields in Eastern Germany's mid-sized cities
EQ
07:05aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Consolidated revenues grow significantly by +104% to ca. EUR 389 million during the first nine months of 2018.
EQ
07:05aEVOTEC : And ferring form strategic research alliance in reproductive medicine and women's health
EQ
07:03aDIGI COM BHD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/09/2018
PU
07:02aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Latest SaaS Release Makes Security and Compliance Accessible to All Enterprises
BU
07:01aASML : reports EUR 2.8 billion sales in Q3, expects EUR 3 billion sales in Q4
AQ
07:01aROCHE : reports very strong growth in the first nine months of 2018
GL
07:01aSCHINDLER : Debuts Breakthrough Robotic System for Elevators
PR
07:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
07:01aGE Aviation Drives Innovation and Digital Continuity with Dassault Systèmes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : SoftBank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : wins appeal in battle with Xerox over scrapped merger
5BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.