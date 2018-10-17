John Wiley & Sons : Psoriasis Linked with Greater Need for Cardiovascular Interventions in Patients with Hypertension

Psoriasis is linked with increased risks of hypertension and cardiovascular disease, but its effect on the course of cardiovascular disease remains unknown. In a new Journal of Dermatologystudy, patients with hypertension and psoriasis more often required cardiovascular procedures and surgeries than hypertensive patients without psoriasis.

The results suggest that hypertensive patients with concurrent psoriasis experience an earlier and more aggressive disease progression of hypertension, compared with general hypertensive patients.

'Our study alerts physicians to the likelihood that, compared with general hypertensive patients, with concurrent hypertension and psoriasis will likely require more intensive assessment for cardiovascular interventions and a more aggressive hypertensive regimen to achieve adequate control,' said senior author Dr. Tsen-Fang Tsai, of the National Taiwan University Hospital.

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1346-8138.14654

