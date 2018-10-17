Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Psoriasis Linked with Greater Need for Cardiovascular Interventions in Patients with Hypertension

10/17/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Psoriasis is linked with increased risks of hypertension and cardiovascular disease, but its effect on the course of cardiovascular disease remains unknown. In a new Journal of Dermatologystudy, patients with hypertension and psoriasis more often required cardiovascular procedures and surgeries than hypertensive patients without psoriasis.

The results suggest that hypertensive patients with concurrent psoriasis experience an earlier and more aggressive disease progression of hypertension, compared with general hypertensive patients.

'Our study alerts physicians to the likelihood that, compared with general hypertensive patients, with concurrent hypertension and psoriasis will likely require more intensive assessment for cardiovascular interventions and a more aggressive hypertensive regimen to achieve adequate control,' said senior author Dr. Tsen-Fang Tsai, of the National Taiwan University Hospital.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1346-8138.14654

About Journal

The Journal of Dermatology is the official peer-reviewed publication of the Japanese Dermatological Association and the Asian Dermatological Association. The journal aims to provide a forum for the exchange of information about new and significant research in dermatology and to promote the discipline of dermatology in Japan and throughout the world. Research articles are supplemented by reviews, theoretical articles, special features, commentaries, book reviews and proceedings of workshops and conferences.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:12:08 UTC
