Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Psychostimulants Play a Major Role in Fatal Strokes Among Young Adults

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 12:32am EDT

An estimated 76 million people use psychostimulants, which include illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine, and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, as well as prescription stimulants. A new Journal of Forensic Sciences study from Australia is the first to present national data of psychostimulant use in young adults who experienced a fatal stroke.

Investigators found that from 2009-2016, psychostimulant users constituted nearly a fifth of the 279 cases of fatal stroke in adults aged 15-44 years, the majority of which had evidence of consumption immediately prior to the fatal stroke.

Methamphetamine was overwhelmingly the drug implicated. The median methamphetamine concentration was similar to that reported for all methamphetamine-related deaths in Australia but less than half that of deaths attributed solely to methamphetamine toxicity. This suggests that high concentrations are not essential to cause a methamphetamine-related stroke.

Cases of haemorrhagic stroke were also documented involving other illicit and licit psychostimulants. In no cases were medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder identified.

'This is the first study to show the major role that psychostimulants play in causing fatal strokes amongst young adults,' said lead author Prof. Shane Darke, of the University of New South Wales, in Australia. 'All of these deaths were preventable. Users of these drugs, however, appear to be largely unaware of the risk. Psychostimulant users, and those treating them, need to be aware of their elevated stroke risk, which may have devastating consequences.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/1556-4029.14056

About Journal

The Journal of Forensic Sciences (JFS) is the official publication of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS). It is devoted to the publication of original investigations, observations, scholarly inquiries and reviews in various branches of the forensic sciences. These include anthropology, criminalistics, digital and multimedia sciences, engineering sciences, pathology/biology, psychiatry and behavioral science, jurisprudence, odontology, questioned documents, and toxicology. Similar submissions dealing with forensic aspects of other sciences and the social sciences are also accepted, as are submissions dealing with scientifically sound emerging science disciplines. The content and/or views expressed in the JFS are not necessarily those of the AAFS, the JFS Editorial Board, the organizations with which authors are affiliated, or the publisher of JFS. All manuscript submissions are double-blind peer-reviewed.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57aCHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HLDG : The proposed spin-off and separate listing of shanghai dongzheng automotive finance co., ltd. * on the main board of the stock exchange of hong kong limited - listing of dongzheng and commencement of dealings in the h shares of dongzheng
PU
12:55aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : shares fall as it grounds more planes over unpaid lessor dues
RE
12:52aCARLOS GHOSN ON TWITTER : Ready to 'tell the truth' about events
RE
12:52aENVIRO ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : TRADING HALT (in PDF)
PU
12:52aSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Project Update
PU
12:50aETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PILOTS FOLLOWED BOEING'S EMERGENCY PROCEDURES BEFORE CRASH : Wsj
RE
12:47aSCENTRE : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
12:47aWESFARMERS : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price 24 KB
PU
12:47aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 41 KB
PU
12:46aTOYOTA TO GIVE ROYALTY-FREE ACCESS TO HYBRID-VEHICLE PATENTS : Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
2Asian shares scale seven-month highs; oil nears $70 on tight supply
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix looms large as theater owners assess industry future
5KAKAKU.COM INC : MONTHLY DATE: Number of online reservations on Tabelog
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About