John Wiley & Sons : Resistance Training May Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

03/06/2019 | 12:31am EST

A new study published in Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews points to the benefits of exercise, especially resistance training (RT), for preventing type 2 diabetes.

In the randomized controlled trial, 172 people who were 55 to 75 years old and had prediabetes were assigned to a control group, an aerobic training (AT) group, an RT group, or an AT plus RT group. Supervised exercise programmes were completed for 60 minutes per day, three non-consecutive days per week for 24 months.

Follow-up data were available for 137 participants. The incidence of type 2 diabetes was decreased by 74 percent, 65 percent, and 72 percent with AT plus RT, RT, and AT, respectively, compared with control. After 24 months, the cumulative diabetes incidences were significantly lower in the AT plus RT, RT, and AT groups compared with the control group (21 percent, 26 percent, and 22 percent versus 69 percent, respectively).

'This study showed that RT and RT plus AT were as effective as isolated AT in preventing overt type 2 diabetes in patients with prediabetes,' the authors wrote. 'We showed that RT is a viable option for patients seeking to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. This finding further expands established paradigms of lifestyle change for preventing type 2 diabetes and can inform clinician-patient discussions about delaying disease onset.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/dmrr.3143

About Journal

Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews is an indispensable resource for clinicians and researchers working in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism and obesity. Our reviews section provides the latest updates on clinical and basic scientific advances in key areas of diabetes, obesity and metabolism, important historical overviews, discussion of controversial issues and opinions from prominent researchers and clinicians. Original articles describing clinical studies, translational and basic research related to diabetes, obesity, metabolism, or closely related metabolic disorders are welcome, as are articles concerned with treatment and management issues related to patient care.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:29:05 UTC
