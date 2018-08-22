John Wiley & Sons : Screening Patients’ Tumor Tissues May Reveal Which Cancer Drugs Will Work Best

Genetic differences can affect the susceptibility of cancer cells to different drugs. In a new Molecular Oncology study, investigators show that surgically-removed breast and prostate tumor specimens can be used to rapidly screen different drugs to see which ones most effectively target an individual's cancer cells.

The ability to quickly evaluate drug efficacy in patient-derived material in this way may help in the design of personalized medicine approaches against cancer.

'The information we get from testing cancer drugs on actual human tumors has potential to advance cancer research in unprecedented ways, from improved diagnostic and prognostic tools to better drug screening and design, and of course, tailoring treatments to individual patients,' said lead author Dr. Margaret Centenera, of the University of Adelaide, in Australia.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/1878-0261.12354

