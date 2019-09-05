Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Should Patients Continue Blood Thinners After Experiencing Gastrointestinal Bleeding?

09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Anticoagulants and antiplatelet drugs, which are blood thinners such as warfarin and aspirin, are commonly taken to reduce the risk of potentially fatal blood clots, but they carry an increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. A study of 871 patients from Spain published in Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics has shown that patients who restart their blood thinners after such a bleed have a 39% reduced risk of dying over the next 2 years even though their risk of recurrent gastrointestinal bleeding increased.

The findings indicate that the benefits of early restarting anticoagulant or antiplatelet therapy outweigh the gastrointestinal‐related risks.

'Our study provides information to balance the risks and benefits of the global management of these two pharmacological groups of drugs widely associated with increased gastrointestinal bleeding risk,' the authors wrote.

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apt.15441

Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics is an international journal of gastroenterology and hepatology.

The journal accepts systematic reviews, meta-analyses, randomised controlled trials and original papers concerned with Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

AP&T is particularly interested in therapies and diagnostics, including all aspects of translation from bench to bedside: identification of novel therapeutic targets, epidemiology, clinical trials, drug safety and meta-analyses.

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
