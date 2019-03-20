Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Skin Diseases Are More Common Than We Think

03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Skin diseases are ranked as the fourth most common cause of human illness, but many affected people do not consult a physician. A newJournal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereologystudy estimates the prevalence of skin diseases outside the typical medical setting.

To include people who never or rarely seek medical aid, the study did not rely on health insurance data, but rather on data collected at the Munich Oktoberfest in Germany. Screening examinations were performed randomly on participating visitors.

Of the 2,701 individuals in the study, at least one skin abnormality was observed in 1,662 of the participants (64.5 percent). The most common diagnoses were actinic keratosis (26.6 percent), rosacea (25.5 percent), and eczema (11.7 percent). Skin diseases increased with age and were more frequent in men (72.3 percent) than in women (58.0 percent). Nearly two-thirds of the affected participants were unaware of their abnormal skin findings.

'Skin diseases might be even more prevalent than previously thought. Considering their significant impact on individual, family, and social life as well as their heavy economic burden caused by inadequate self- or non-physician treatment, the public health importance of skin diseases is underappreciated,' said senior author Dr. Alexander Zink, of the Technical University of Munich. 'Information and awareness campaigns are needed to better address this neglected issue and to reduce the global burden of skin diseases.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jdv.15494

About Journal

The Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (JEADV) publishes articles of general and practical interest in the field of dermatology and venereology including clinical and basic science topics, as well as research with practical implications. It does so through editorials, review and practice articles, original papers of general interest, short reports, letters to the editor, features and EADV announcements.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:34:08 UTC
