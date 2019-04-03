Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Sleeping Pill Use Linked to Greater Need for Blood Pressure Medications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 12:32am EDT

In a Geriatrics & Gerontology International study of 752 older adults with hypertension followed from 2008-2010 through 2012-2013, using sleeping pills on a regular basis was linked with use of an increasing number of blood pressure medications over time.

The association was observed regardless of sleep duration and quality, body mass index, diet, physical activity, and hypertension control.

Although additional research is needed to understand this link, the findings suggest that sleeping pill use may be an indicator of a future need for greater hypertension treatment and the need to investigate underlying sleep disorders or unhealthy lifestyles that may contribute to hypertension.

'Previous reports on associations of sleep characteristics with blood pressure and hypertension were focused on middle-aged adults; however these associations were absent or inconsistent among older adults,' said senior author Dr. José Banegas, of the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, in Spain.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ggi.13660

About Journal

Geriatrics & Gerontology International is the official Journal of the Japan Geriatrics Society, reflecting the growing importance of the subject area in developed economies and their particular significance to a country like Japan with a large aging population. Geriatrics & Gerontology International is now an international publication with contributions from around the world and published monthly.

Geriatrics & Gerontology International serves as a medium for presenting original articles and review articles that offer significant contributions to knowledge in the broad field of geriatrics and gerontology. The journal also includes case reports, letters to the editors, abstracts and new items that may be of interest to geriatrics and gerontology researchers. The journal also provides information on national and international congresses held within Asian countries to promote friendship and to exchange ideas of mutual interest in the field of geriatrics and gerontology.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aNOHO PARTNERS OYJ : Plc issues 116,343 new shares in a directed issue
AQ
01:01aPOLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q1 2019
AQ
01:01aAXFOOD : Hemköp and Östenssons begin cooperation
AQ
01:01aCASTELLUM : and HSB to cooperate in Hagastaden - creating the next generation's workplace and residence
AQ
01:01aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Completes Acquisition of 22% of Tarmin, Inc through a Multi-Million USD Transaction and Integrates its Secure Cloud Offering into WISeID.COM
GL
01:01aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Completes Acquisition of 22% of Tarmin, Inc through a Multi-Million USD Transaction and Integrates its Secure Cloud Offering into WISeID.COM
AQ
01:01aSANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Update on Near-term Corporate Financing Initiatives
GL
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aROCHE : and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. announce withdrawal and refiling of Premerger Notification and Report Form under the HSR Act and extension of tender offer for shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
GL
01:01aIoT Ready Alliance dissolves and capitalizes on the breadth of the NEW Zhaga consortium
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
2Asian shares scale seven-month highs; oil nears $70 on tight supply
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix looms large as theater owners assess industry future
5KAKAKU.COM INC : MONTHLY DATE: Number of online reservations on Tabelog
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About