John Wiley & Sons : Study Estimates Misuse of Prescribed Opioids in the United States

02/06/2019 | 12:15am EST

A new Pharmacoepidemiology & Drug Safety study estimates the prevalence and risk factors for self-reported misuse of prescribed opioids in the general adult population.

Based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the study's investigators estimate that of more than 89 million US adults who used prescription opioids every year, close to 3.9 million (4.4 percent) reported misusing the prescribed medications. Prescribed opioid misuse was most strongly associated with co-occurring misuse of opioids without a prescription, misuse of benzodiazepines, other drug use disorders, history of illegal activity, and psychological distress.

'While most people who are prescribed opioid medications use them as prescribed, a minority tend to use a higher dose, use the medication more frequently, or for a longer time than prescribed,' said lead author Dr. Ramin Mojtabai, of Johns Hopkins University. 'Prescribers should be especially vigilant about the possibility of misuse among patients who are prescribed more potent opioid medications and prescribed these medications for long-term use.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/pds.4743

About Journal

The aim of Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety is to provide an international forum for the communication and evaluation of data, methods and opinion in the discipline of pharmacoepidemiology. The Journal publishes peer-reviewed reports of original research, invited reviews and a variety of guest editorials and commentaries embracing scientific, medical, statistical, legal and economic aspects of pharmacoepidemiology and post-marketing surveillance of drug safety. Appropriate material in these categories may also be considered for publication as a Brief Report.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 05:14:07 UTC
