John Wiley & Sons : Study Examines Characteristics of Older Adults with Moderately Severe Dementia

08/07/2019 | 12:45am EDT

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society has found that many characteristics among older adults with moderately severe dementia differ depending on whether they live at home or in residential care or nursing facilities.

The study used a nationally-representative dataset of U.S. older adults and included 728 people newly identified as having moderately severe dementia between 2012 and 2016. Sixty four percent received care at home, 19% in residential care, and 17% in a nursing facility.

Individuals living at home were two to five times more likely to be members of disadvantaged populations (such as being a racial/ethnic minority, not being born in the United States, and having less than a high school education). Those living at home also had worse health and more symptoms than those living in residential care or nursing facilities.

When researchers extrapolated their results, they estimated that 3.3 million older U.S. adults developed moderately severe dementia between 2012 and 2016.

'In our experience, many people live at home with dementia even when things get hard, yet we know virtually nothing about this population. Prior research focused on people with advanced dementia in nursing homes,' said lead author Krista L. Harrison, PhD, of the University of California San Francisco. 'Our study is one of the first to describe people living at home at a stage of dementia plus moderate functional impairment and to compare this population to people with dementia in other settings in the United States. This is a key step towards better understanding and addressing the geriatric palliative care needs of people with dementia wherever they live.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.16054

About Journal

Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS) is the go-to journal for clinical aging research. We provide a diverse, interprofessional community of healthcare professionals with the latest insights on geriatrics education, clinical practice, and public policy-all supporting the high-quality, person-centered care essential to our well-being as we age. Since the publication of our first edition in 1953, JAGS has remained one of the oldest and most impactful journals dedicated exclusively to gerontology and geriatrics.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:44:01 UTC
